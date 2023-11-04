CFO says Starbucks remains committed to California despite FAST Act

Starbucks (SBUX) plans to continue building in the Golden State as the new higher minimum wage takes effect.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance, Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri said the company remains “committed” to its markets and businesses, including its real estate portfolio in California. The state’s FAST Act, which increases starting wages for fast food workers to $20 an hour, goes into effect April 1, 2024.

California has the highest number of Starbucks locations — currently about 3,100, according to data platform ScrapHero. The state accounts for 19% of the company’s real estate portfolio.

The coffee giant has more than 38,000 company-operated and franchised stores, including more than 20,000 outside North America. Geographic diversity helps balance its risks when it comes to state-level regulations.

Ruggeri said of the upcoming change, “It’s quite small in the scheme of things as it relates to California … the FAST Act and wages.” The company is “still evaluating it,” but its impact is factored into its fiscal 2024 guidance.

In late October, Starbucks closed seven stores in San Francisco, leaving 52 locations remaining in the city. Ruggeri said the closures were part of a “normal ongoing, quarterly process.”

Chipotle’s CFO recently told Yahoo Finance that the company will have to “raise prices” to the mid- to high-single-digit range to compensate for California’s higher wages, but is nearing an April 1 deadline to make a final decision. Plan to wait till. Starbucks has not announced any price changes yet.

For fiscal 2024, Starbucks expects global same-store sales to grow 5% to 7%, down from its previous long-term guidance of 7% to 9%.

It also expects total revenue growth to be in the low 10%-12% range and EPS growth to be in the 15%-20% range.

After markets closed on Thursday, the company hosted an update with investors on its reinvention plan, where it announced a major reevaluation of its US store portfolio.

It plans to increase net new stores by 4% to take the total number of stores in the US to 20,000 in fiscal 2024.

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish said in a note to clients that the updated plan “has narrowed the long-term growth algorithm to a more realistic and achievable range.”

“We think the new ranges were largely expected and are realistic, but maintain some conservatism as the macro outlook worsens and consumers pull back spending,” he said.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 13: Pedestrians walk past Starbucks on Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wesley LaPointe/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Wesley LaPointe via Getty Images)

Globally, it plans to expand its presence to 55,000 stores by 2030, with an average of eight new stores per day.

China remains a top market for Starbucks, although it admits that only 35% of Chinese middle-class consumers drink specialty coffee at least once a quarter, said Belinda Wong, CEO of Starbucks China. This gives the company an opportunity to increase the reach and frequency of its products.

It plans to expand to 9,000 stores in China over the next two years, with about 1,000 new stores per year. In China, sales growth in 2024 is expected to be between 4% to 6% from the second quarter to the fourth quarter.

Brooke DePalma is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @Brookdipalma Or email him at [email protected].

Source: finance.yahoo.com