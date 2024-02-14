in an interview with maroon, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Evan Samstein and Provost Katherine Backer discussed the university’s financial situation. The pair outlined their plan to increase the university’s revenues and control expenses.

The interview took place in Backer’s Levy Hall office on February 6, a day after Samstein and Backer hosted a budget town hall presenting a plan to eliminate the university’s budget deficit by 2028.

Addressing the university’s hiring freeze implemented in September 2023, Backer emphasized that the hiring freeze only affects staff, not faculty.

“The staffing freeze has always been in place and has been flexible in that there are certain positions that are absolutely mission-critical, that are funded by grants, that are patient, that are required to comply with contracts,” Backer said. Are.” “So there was an exception process to ensure that we could be careful in implementing it, and it remains in place but is adaptable as we try to be responsive to the critical needs around the university.”

Backer further outlined a financial plan that would theoretically allow the university to eliminate its budget deficit. In terms of revenue drivers, Backer identified new degree programs, executive education, federal grants and contracts and full utilization of campus. However, he highlighted that it could take a year or more to generate revenue from these initiatives.

“The plan we are developing includes both slowing expenditure growth and accelerating revenue growth,” he said. “The reality is that it probably takes longer to grow revenues than to reduce expenditure growth…. So our best guess is that revenue growth will come after a year or two, although—of course—we’re just getting started.”

Samstein is especially looking forward to implementing strategies to generate revenue from the physical campus during the summer.

“If you look at our campus over the summer, it’s a pretty dramatic … reduction in the number of people,” Samstein said. “If you go to many coworking campuses, you will see a lot of programming throughout the summer…. To your question, I think the educational enterprise is looking at all the areas where we can increase revenue, but in a way that is consistent with the academic values.

Samstein feels optimistic about the impact of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) financial system, which he says the university is currently working on bringing online.

“Large, complex organizations use ERP, or enterprise resource planning systems,” Samstein explained. “They are massive investments, and computer programs will do what you tell them to do. The challenge is your underlying data, making sure you’ve trained all your people to configure it in a way that matches the way you work, and so we’ve embarked on a multi-year journey.

Ultimately, the university is aiming for the year 2028 to equalize revenues and costs.

“We are working on developing a plan with input from students and faculty and staff that we envision as a four-year plan,” Backer said. “We are in such a strong position that we can have the horizon to plan.”

Addressing the risk of a credit downgrade if the university takes on additional debt, Samstein expressed confidence in the university’s strong “competitive position” and donor support, which would boost the university’s credit rating even if it takes on more debt. yes. In 2023, Fitch Ratings cautioned the university that it should not take on additional debt if it wishes to maintain its current AA+ credit rating.

“We will naturally take on some debt over time, as we have to focus on investing in the mission and organization over those years,” Samstein said. “I think the conversation with credit agencies about credit quality will come to the fore, and I think we have a lot of elements that will support credit ratings and have an element of subjectivity and objectivity in their metrics. I think the quality and demand of our student body is off the charts, they have triple-A in their nomenclature, and that helps support us even as we continue to invest in the university and recover losses on a multi-year plan. work to do.

Responding to a question about whether U.S. News & World Report’s lowering of the University of Chicago’s ranking among U.S. colleges from sixth to 12th had weakened the university’s “competitive position”, Backer questioned whether the University of Chicago’s rankings were used to reflect quality. How accurate is the ranking for. Education.

“I don’t believe that the students who are applying or are here are seeing any decline in the quality of the education we provide here, or the quality of the students, or the demand for students coming in, or the yield of students ,” Backer said. “I think everyone supports the really enduring quality of the university and its very strong position… there were some elements of American news Rankings that changed in a way that did not match my view or the University’s vision of the key elements of providing an exceptional education.

Regarding whether the university planned to cut the budget of the University of Chicago Police Department, Backer responded with a definite “no”. He further said that, according to the university’s budget plan, “We are not talking about reducing expenses. “We’re talking about spending growing more slowly than otherwise and revenues growing more quickly than otherwise.”

In contrast to previous years of high spending, Backer noted that high interest rates make this year uniquely suited for initiatives aimed at reining in spending and closing the deficit.

“The university has made huge strategic investments over the last 10 years, which are paying off in our impact, our reputation, the quality of our faculty and students, and our investment in the community,” he said. “They are all great investments and they were the right thing to do down the road. He has brought us to a position of institutional strength. But now, given the external interest rate environment and where we have come as a university, the time is right to reduce the deficit.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Backer expressed confidence that the university could eliminate its deficit through a combination of initiatives taken by central administration and individuals at the department or team level.

“We have a very strong team at the university,” he said. “And enlisting all of them collaboratively to think about how we can grow spending a little more slowly and how we can grow revenue a little more quickly certainly aligns it with the priorities of the university.” Should be. But it’s a huge asset to have incredibly talented officers and deans figuring out what works best in their fields.

Backer concluded the interview by asking how the university’s plans could change over the next four years and beyond as new investment opportunities arise.

“4+1, [Master] in management, [Master] In finance—there are great ideas going on right now,” Backer concluded. “The world is evolving, and a learning organization as we are must constantly look at the world from a new perspective, to say where are the opportunities? What are we doing now that we should do differently?… [budget] The plan needs to create or ensure resources to invest in those new, exciting things, and be on this path to fiscal strength.

