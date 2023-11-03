Massimo Ferrari is General Manager and Group Chief Financial Officer at Waybuild, an infrastructure group since 1906 that has undergone a consolidation process. Ferrari has been in his role for almost 12 years. In 2014, Salini acquired Impregilo, leading to the creation of Salini Impregilo, Italy’s largest civil infrastructure group. Two years later, Salini Impregilo bought Lane in the United States and it later acquired Astaldi and smaller companies such as SELI Overseas and Cosi Costruzioni. Webuild is currently an international player with leadership roles in sectors such as dams and other water infrastructure. In 2023, Webuild acquired Claw in Australia, now its second-largest market after Italy.

Global Finance: Can you explain how the acquisitions changed Waybuild?

Massimo Ferrari: Over the last 10 years, we have built a group that has become global champions. Scale is important in our industry and we have achieved it. Latest global rankings published in August Engineering News-RecordPlacing us at first position among civil infrastructure companies operating in water sector in terms of revenue.

We have more than tripled in size since our first major acquisition, Impregilo. Since 2012, our order backlog has grown from €17 billion to €61 billion, while our annual revenue has grown from €2.3 billion to €8.2 billion in 2022. We have worked to improve the quality of this backlog, shifting our focus to the markets. are low-risk, meaning developed economies with clear regulations and political stability. Our backlog is now well balanced across countries like Italy, Australia, North America and Europe.

When you reach this kind of size, you can better manage risk – think the COVID-19 pandemic – and take advantage of economies of scale. You can negotiate from a position of strength. You can invest in innovation. You can develop solutions to address the problems of cities with growing populations, whether related to water or transportation or energy.

lover: What are the major challenges faced by someone in your position in a multinational group?

Ferrari: Integration. Every time you bring a new company in, you have to make sure they become part of the group. This company may be in a different country where the language and culture is different. We see this diversity as a strength, but we also have to ensure that the group strategy and guidelines and standards are followed. It has been an exciting period: we are no longer who we were when we started this journey. The ability to attract skilled managers from other industries is also important to foster innovation and growth. They bring us expertise, resources and new markets.

As a publicly traded company, investors are demanding more from us. They expect a company like ours to perform well not only financially, but also ethically and ecologically. We have dramatically reduced the number of incidents on our construction sites. Our projects are becoming as sustainable during construction as they are during construction. We are using the latest technology to build better, safer and faster. If the technology doesn’t exist, we develop it. We are constantly looking for ways to reduce waste, recycle materials, reuse machinery and cut CO2 emissions. Our customers expect it too. When we participate in a public tender for a contract, the lowest bid is no longer the most important criteria. Security and stability are just as important—if not more so.

lover: Looking ahead, what keeps you up at night?

Ferrari: The same things that keep most executives up at night: global trends that are beyond anyone’s control. COVID-19, natural disasters, climate change—our role has become even more important in helping cities, if not countries, prepare and protect themselves from these disasters.

lover: What do you say to people interested in your role?

Ferrari: Don’t just focus on the numbers. Look at the factors that affect the numbers. You have to be a flexible organization that has the resources to be able to deal with unexpected challenges. You also have to be ready for change. We are no longer what we were a decade ago. Our willingness and ability to change has enabled us to adapt to the changing environment. We have achieved the scale as well as expertise, experience and resources required to deliver the large, complex civil infrastructure required by our customers. I cannot emphasize enough how flexible a company must be to adapt to constantly changing market conditions.

