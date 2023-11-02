CFO Barbara Pluckner will leave Jensen Trigg A/S. Alan Craig Thyssen has been appointed CFO and member of the Executive Board

Tryg A/S

Barbara Plukner Jensen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board, will leave Trig A/S by mutual agreement. Effective November 2, 2023, Alan Craig Thyssen (46), Trigg’s SVP of Group Finance for the past five years, has been appointed as the new CFO and member of the Executive Board of Trigg.

Barbara Pluckner Jensen has been part of Trigg’s executive management since 2019. His unique skills within corporate finance have been instrumental in the acquisition and financing of RSA’s Scandinavian activities and the subsequent share issuance.

Group CEO Johan Kerstein Brammer praised Barbara’s contribution during a decisive time in the history of the Trig Group.

“Barbara has had a significant impact on the group we have become. He has advanced our compliance and governance practices, introduced ESG across the business, and has been instrumental in transforming the Least Group into Scandinavia’s largest non-life insurance company. His experience in corporate finance and M&A has been a valuable asset throughout this process. As the integration of the recently acquired businesses comes to a close, the larger Group is now entering a new phase with a renewed focus on optimizing our insurance operations. This requires a different CFO profile.”

Barbara Plukner Jensen says:

“I am proud to have contributed to the transformation of Trig over the past 4 years – becoming Scandinavia’s largest non-life insurer. The task for which I was appointed has been successfully completed, and now the time has come for Trigg to start a new chapter with a new CFO. The time is right and I will now take the opportunity to plan the next step in my career.”

An internal successor, Alan Craig Thyssen, has been selected to take over as group CFO. Alan brings with him 18 years of experience in the insurance industry and has reported to Barbara Plukner Jensen for the past five years as SVP of Group Finance. He has worked closely with the Executive Board and played an integral role in the acquisition of RSA’s Scandinavian businesses.

Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer explains in detail:

”I’m proud to see that, once again, we can benefit from a strong focus on succession planning. Alan’s talent and potential have long been widely recognized across the organization. We are pleased to have been able to appoint another internal candidate for this important position. Alan is an accomplished leader and leader in his field of expertise. Alan’s combination of professional skills and solid experience within insurance – both inside and outside Trig Group – makes him the most suitable candidate for the job in the short and long term.

The Executive Board of TRIG A/S now consists of Chief Executive Officer Johan Kirstein Brammer, Chief Financial Officer Alan Craig Thyssen, Chief Operating Officer Lars Bonde, Chief Commercial Officer Alexandra Bastaker Winther and Chief Technical Officer Mikael Karsten.

About Alan Craig Thassen

Alan Craig Thyssen (46) has a HD in Accounting and an MSc in Business Economics and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School. He will bring many years of experience in the financial sector and non-life insurance to his role as CFO. Alan started his career as an accountant at Deloitte from 1998-2005, after which he joined the Norwegian company Jensidis, where he became CFO for the Danish and Swedish part of the business from 2010 to 2018, before coming to Tryg . Over the past 5 years he has delivered strong results in his position as SVP of Group Finance and played an integral role in the acquisition of RSA’s Scandinavian businesses, Tryg-Hansa and Coden Norway.

Financial targets for 2024

All financial targets for 2024 are unchanged, including an insurance service result of between DKK 7.2 and 7.6 billion and a combined ratio target of 82 or below.

