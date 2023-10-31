CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

Corporate Finance Institute

New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), the leading online provider of banking and finance training and productivity tools, has announced its strategic partnership with LinkedIn Learning. This collaboration will launch the CFI Corporate Finance Foundation Professional Certificate on the LinkedIn Learning platform.

This new certificate offers students and professionals a unique opportunity to gain a fundamental understanding of corporate finance, financial statements, Microsoft Excel, and an introduction to financial modeling. These skills are essential to advance in the professional field and form the basis of informed business strategies.

“In today’s finance-first business landscape, a solid understanding of the fundamental concepts in finance is more important than ever,” says Anna Talerico, CEO of CFI. “Our collaboration with LinkedIn Learning reflects our commitment to shaping the future talent of finance. By bridging the gap between academic theory and practical information, we ensure that every professional has the tools to excel in the dynamic world of business. Have the necessary equipment to do so.”

As highlighted in LinkedIn’s Most In-Demand Skills List of 2023, finance remains a top hard skill that companies need most. In these unprecedented times, mastering finance is not only a career boost for professionals; It is a business imperative. Take the CFI Corporate Finance Foundation Professional Certificate today and equip yourself with the skills that matter.

About Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) , CFI is the leading online provider of banking and finance training and certification. Dedicated to equipping professionals with the real-world skills and tools for success in today’s dynamic business world, CFI is the go-to resource for more than 1.8 million individuals and thousands of teams worldwide.

About LinkedIn Learning , LinkedIn Learning is an online educational platform that helps you discover and develop business, technology-related, and creative skills through expert-led video courses.

