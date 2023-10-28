CEX spot trading volume dropped 20% in Q3 2023: report

The top 10 centralized crypto exchanges (CEXs) recorded spot trading volume of $1.12 trillion in Q3 2023, marking a significant decline from the Q2 total of $1.42 trillion.

According to the CoinGecko 2023 Q3 Crypto Industry Report, third quarter spot trading volume for the top 10 CEXs saw a 20.1% decrease from the second quarter. Analysts described this quarter as a turbulent one for crypto exchanges.

CEX spot trading volume fell in the third quarter

Among the top CEXs, the world’s largest Binance saw a significant decline in its market share. The exchange’s share fell from a yearly high of 66% in February to a yearly low of 44% in September. Analysts attributed the decline to pressure from multiple regulators and the platform’s exit from several markets, as well as the departure of some of its top executives.

Binance is facing scrutiny from regulators such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice. The exchange is in a legal dispute with the SEC over multiple allegations of securities law violations. This has impacted the platform’s trading volume, especially in the US.

Apart from Binance, other exchanges recorded gains and losses in their market shares. KuCoin dropped out of the top 10 while HTX (formerly Huobi) reclaimed its position at third place. Upbit and Bybit gained 4.6% and 6.9% respectively in market share.

On the other hand, the spot trading volumes of the top 10 decentralized exchanges (DEXs) saw a 31.2% decline, totaling $105 billion. ThorChain emerged as the biggest gainer with a 113% increase in volume, while SushiSwap dropped out of the top 10, with Orca Finance taking its place with a 1% market share.

Total crypto market cap fell 10%

Furthermore, the market cap of the top 15 stablecoins fell by 3.8% to $121.3 billion. USD Coin (USDC) recorded the biggest loss of $2.26 billion, while Binance USD (BUSD) experienced the biggest decline of 45.3% after Binance removed support for the asset.

Trading volume for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) fell 55.6% from $3.67 billion in the second quarter to $1.63 billion in the third quarter. cryptopotato Q3 was reported to be the worst quarter for NFT sales in nearly three years.

Overall, the total crypto market cap fell 10% in the third quarter, while average trading volume fell 11.5% to $39.1 billion.

Source: cryptopotato.com