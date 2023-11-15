CERIS Announces Innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning That Improve Payment Integrity

Coravel Corporation

Generative AI boasts advanced efficiency and accuracy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are significantly improving payment integrity outcomes and efficiency in medical claims, according to CERIS, a Corwell company.

Steve Sutherland said, “CERIS uses AI and technology to automate tasks for greater efficiency and accuracy, find patterns that indicate fraud or systemic errors, interpret medical language, and summarize large amounts of information into actionable data. Leads the industry in leveraging ML.” , senior vice president of information systems for CERIS, a Fort Worth-based company that pioneered the use of this technology for payment integrity.

“Now, generative AI and machine learning are driving productivity and savings even further,” says Sutherland. For example, by efficiently using machine learning, we can more effectively identify claim combinations with a high probability of upcoding, flagging them for review by claims professionals. We can summarize medical documents, extract keywords, answer specific questions, and bring often overlooked items to the reviewer’s attention. As a result, payers can more efficiently pay medical bills that are accurate and appropriate for the claim.

Already, optical character recognition (OCR) and document extraction have significantly increased throughput. Additional benefits to CERIS customers include improved accuracy, faster turnaround times and increased savings ratios.

Incorporating this technology allows review teams to spend less time on tedious manual analysis so they can focus on higher-value, more rich work that better meets clients’ needs. By making their work more rewarding and meaningful, valued employees get more job satisfaction and are more engaged, which improves employee retention. CERIS’s leadership in technology enhances the efforts of professional staff and improves the results delivered to clients.

Speed ​​and accuracy are essential to maintaining payment integrity in health care, where payers have a responsibility to reimburse providers promptly and accurately, thus avoiding time-consuming efforts to recover erroneous payments. . Prepayment reviews are becoming the norm – making it even more important to determine whether a bill is accurate on time. Using these new technologies improves the process and experience for payers and providers.

About CERIS

CERIS, the leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and reevaluation, combines clinical expertise and cost control solutions to ensure accuracy and transparency in health care payments. Accuracy and verification services include itemization review, DRG verification, facility reassessment, contract and policy applications, implant and device reviews, and primary payer cost avoidance. Its Universal Chargemaster contains billions of charge items from over 97% of hospitals in the country, helping ensure the accuracy and fairness of each claim review.

Contact: Melissa Storen

Phone: 949-851-1473

www.corvel.com

Source