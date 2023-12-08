CEOs will moan about the government behind closed doors – so why won't they say it publicly?

London city skyline. (Ui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Rob Perrins, boss of Berkeley, one of our largest homebuilders today, tells it like he sees it. And good for him.

In blunt language he warned that a stockpile of planning, tax and regulatory barriers threatens to “drive investment away from urban areas, restrict growth and prevent households and other tangible benefits from being delivered”.

We need more of this from the leaders of the wealth generating sector, who have been happy to lament behind closed doors for long how much they have been cheated by the government, but hardly have the courage to speak in clear simple terms in public. Is.

One symptom of this is the now barely readable results announcements from most quoted companies.

Often they are an impenetrable soup of numbers, industry jargon and financial acronyms – with that dreaded phrase “in line with guidance” on top – barely indicative of the broader social, economic and humanitarian context in which these major employer organizations operate.

Lord Wolfson at Next is a rare exception and his company’s financial statements are a treasure trove of insights into “what’s really going on there”.

But most CEOs running UK PLCs have become too risk-averse, with a protective group of advisers explaining to them that it is better not to speak out for fear of upsetting their sector’s ministers and regulators.

They are happy to sub-contract their fears and concerns to trade bodies and professional organizations who, with rare exceptions, do not bear the weight of C-suite individuals actually running the show.

Britain is facing a long-term growth crisis from which, ultimately, only the private sector can free the country.

The boss class needs to find its voice and engage strongly in the debate about the many long-term challenges facing the UK. Otherwise, the powers that be will continue to believe, in the famous words of a former Prime Minister, that this could be a bullshit business.

