CEOs, stop chasing AI trends and learn from Netflix's 2007 pivot

According to EY, 99% of CEOs plan to invest in GenAI in the coming year.

The scene unfolding before us is reminiscent of the dotcom goldrush, which ultimately gave rise to a series of success stories and the bustling e-commerce economy we enjoy today.

It also gave us several iconic flops like Pets.com and Webvan, which will always remain a testament to what heights our tech-fueled ego can take us.

Given how history has a habit of repeating itself, I suspect that the outcomes of the AI ​​boom will be very different.

If you are keen to be on the winning side in the AI ​​arms race, remember that the main lesson the past has taught us is that chasing trends never works.

In fact, we have a wealth of contemporary examples of how unproven pivots and unproven design changes often lead to disaster rather than ROI.

How EA lost its way chasing the live service trend

The video game industry has held the crown as the highest-grossing entertainment industry for quite some time now.

In addition to mobile gaming, the bulk of the industry’s revenue comes from ‘live service’ multiplayer games such as Fortnite, which is expected to make $6 billion in 2022, and GTA V, which has made more than $8 billion since its release in 2013.

Live service successes are few and far between, but each example embodies the ‘build once, cash in for a decade’ concept that companies like EA have found irresistible.

In anticipation of EA’s move away from single-player experiences towards more bankable multiplayer games, former company president Frank Gibeau even claimed that single-player games were ‘finished’ as a model. However, EA would soon learn that chasing trends was a very risky way to do business.

Anthem, EA’s ambitious live-service game, which launched in 2019 to disastrous reviews, is a stark reminder of how far even the greatest companies can fall when they don’t stay true to their original vision and mission. Are.

In addition to the many technical issues affecting the game, Anthem’s failure can be attributed to poor decision making in pursuit of a lucrative trend.

For reasons that are difficult to even understand in retrospect, development of the game was entrusted to BioWare, a studio renowned for its intense single-player experiences. The consumer base sensed the insincerity of the pivot, and the poor quality of the games was reflective of a greater malaise that strikes companies with long legacies after being bent and distorted in unnatural market conditions.

In its desire to buck the live-service trend, EA managed to clip creative feathers from BioWare’s staff, as well as dismiss any sense of the product’s artistic authenticity.

The lesson for CEOs looking to integrate AI into their offerings is simple: Never jeopardize your company’s vision or its legacy just to check a box for investors or shareholders.

How Ubisoft embarrassed itself by taking a greedy and wrong approach towards NFTs

Focusing on the topic of video games, the next cautionary tale of trend chasing comes from Ubisoft, a giant of the French gaming industry with approximately 8% market share in Europe and North America.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, came to prominence in 2020 when the mainstream market poured millions upon millions of dollars into these blockchain-powered digital images. The NFT crash and burn was a violent ride and a wonderful example of market madness.

As the NFT industry continues to hit rock bottom, even celebrities like Justin Bieber have seen 95% of their ‘investments’ wiped out within barely two years. But for a while, it looked like there was only upside, and that upside attracted amateur investors and major groups.

When the NFT market was nearing its peak in 2021, Ubisoft decided it wanted a share of the returns. Enter Ubisoft Quartz; An ambitious initiative that aims to turn in-game collectibles into NFTs.

Although the initiative was launched with much fanfare, Ars Techinka called the initiative the dumpster fire it ultimately turned out to be just a few months later. Other NFT and blockchain based investments, like Project Q, will soon be canceled entirely.

While the NFT and blockchain ecosystem faced obstacles that Ubisoft did not anticipate, the real reason behind the failure was a deep misunderstanding of the company’s customer base.

At no point did any consumer demand emerge for NFT-infused games; A fact that was obvious to anyone taking a cursory glance at the industry. Conversely, the customer base aggressively rallied against efforts to push NFTs and other artificial monetization methods deeper into the industry.

Ubisoft now calls its shameful foray into NFTs ‘in research mode,’ but the real motivation behind this pivot was opportunistic greed, pure and simple.

The lesson is clear for CEOs looking to invest in AI. Whatever you do and whatever changes you make to your product offering, always make sure that you are At the service of your customer, Never jump on a trend just because doing so may or may not benefit you and certainly don’t think that your customers are beneath you by seeing your motivations for what they really are.

Look at Netflix’s 2007 pivot for the right way to implement AI

There are as many ways to invest in AI as there are companies in existence today.

However, when it comes to successfully adopting new technologies with authenticity and impact, we can all learn from Netflix’s example.

The company that began as a simple mail-in DVD rental service in 1997 dominated streaming by boldly reinventing its business model and linking it to a new technology that had greater potential than previous demo examples.

Netflix’s decision to ‘deliver movies on PC’ in 2007 would change the company as much as the way we all consume entertainment today. While luck and serendipity certainly played their part in making the pivot work, I think the main driver of success is Netflix’s consistency with its mission.

At no time did Netflix compromise its prior beliefs or consumer-facing promises by turning to online streaming. In fact, the adoption of streaming technology has doubled down on Netflix’s central promise of ease, convenience, and consumer choice.

The fact that Netflix mailed its last DVD envelope in September 2023 shows its commitment to its customers. If CEOs want to top the AI ​​race, they must strive for similar commitment and authenticity.

Dr. T. Alexander Putio spent the last decade helping senior leadership at Boston Consulting Group and the United Nations, national governments, and multinational corporations navigate complex decisions and challenging scenarios across a wide range of management, operations, and business transformation disciplines Is. He has a PhD. in law from his native country, Finland, and is actively engaged in academic exploration and teaching of business and society-related topics at NYU Stern, Columbia SIPA, and Harvard DCE, where he is Adjunct. Alexander is a recent Brooklyn transplant with two kids and a boxer, and he enjoys mainstream business writing that highlights the drivers of success in leadership and organizational strategy.

