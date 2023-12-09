CEOs, stop chasing AI trends and learn from Netflix’s 2007 pivot – Cryptosaurus

Chasing trends is a losing proposition.

getty

According to EY, 99% of CEOs plan to invest in GenAI in the coming year.

The scene unfolding before us is reminiscent of the dotcom goldrush, which ultimately gave rise to a series of success stories and the bustling e-commerce economy we enjoy today.

It also gave us several iconic flops like Pets.com and Webvan, which will always stand as testament to what heights our techno-fueled ego can take us.

Given how history has a habit of repeating itself, I suspect the consequences of an AI boom will be very different.

If you are interested in emerging victorious in the AI ​​arms race, remember that the main lesson the past has taught us is that chasing trends never works.

In fact, we have a wealth of contemporary examples of how unproven pivots and unproven design changes often lead to disaster rather than ROI.

Electronic Arts office at 3 Place Ville-Marie

getty

How EA lost its way chasing the live services trend

The video game industry has held the crown as the highest-grossing entertainment industry for quite some time now.

In addition to mobile gaming, the bulk of the industry’s revenue comes from ‘live service’ multiplayer games such as Fortnite, which is expected to earn $6 billion in 2022, and GTA V, which has earned more than $8 billion since its release in 2013. ,

Live service successes are few and far between, but each example embodies the ‘build once, cash in for a decade’ concept that companies like EA have found irresistible.

In anticipation of EA’s move away from single-player experiences towards more bankable multiplayer games, former company president Frank Gibeau even claimed that single-player games were ‘finished’ as a model Were. However, EA would soon learn that chasing trends was a very risky way to do business.

Anthem, EA’s ambitious live-service game, which launched in 2019 to disastrous reviews, is a stark reminder of how far even the greatest companies can fall when they don’t stay true to their original vision and mission. Are. Are.

In addition to the many technical issues affecting the game, Anthem’s failure can be attributed to poor decision making in pursuit of a lucrative trend.

For reasons that are difficult to understand even in retrospect, development of the game was entrusted to BioWare, a studio renowned for its intense single-player experiences. The consumer base sensed the insincerity of the pivot, and the poor quality of the games reflected a larger malaise that strikes companies with long legacies after being bent and distorted in unnatural market conditions.

In its desire to buck the live-service trend, EA managed to clip creative feathers from BioWare’s staff, as well as dismiss any sense of the product’s artistic authenticity.

The lesson for CEOs looking to integrate AI into their offerings is simple: never jeopardize your company’s vision or its legacy just to check a box for investors or shareholders.

Ubisoft Montreal signs on at its headquarters in Montreal, QC, Canada

getty

How Ubisoft Embarrassed Itself by Taking a Greedy and Wrong Approach to NFTs

Focusing on the topic of video games, the next cautionary tale of trend chasing comes from Ubisoft, a giant of the French gaming industry with about 8% market share in Europe and North America.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, came to prominence in 2020 when the mainstream market poured millions upon millions of dollars into these blockchain-powered digital images. The crash and burn of NFTs was a violent ride and a wonderful example of market madness.

As the NFT industry continues to hit rock bottom, even celebrities like Justin Bieber have seen 95% of their ‘investments’ wiped out within barely two years. But for a while, it seemed like the only thing that mattered was profit, and that profit attracted amateur investors and major groups.

When the NFT market was at its peak in 2021, Ubisoft decided it wanted a share of the returns. Enter Ubisoft Quartz; An ambitious initiative that aims to turn in-game collectibles into NFTs.

Although the initiative was launched with much fanfare, Ars Techinka called the initiative a dumpster fire, which it ultimately proved to be only a few months later. Other NFT and blockchain based investments, like Project Q, will soon be canceled entirely.

While the NFT and blockchain ecosystem faced obstacles that Ubisoft did not anticipate, the real reason behind the failure was a deep misunderstanding of the company’s customer base.

At no point did any consumer demand emerge for NFT-infused games; A fact that was obvious to anyone taking a cursory glance at the industry. Conversely, the customer base aggressively rallied against efforts to push NFTs and other artificial monetization methods deeper into the industry.

Ubisoft now calls its shameful foray into NFTs ‘in research mode,’ but the real motivation behind this pivot was opportunistic greed, pure and simple.

The lesson is clear for CEOs looking to invest in AI. Whatever you do and whatever changes you make to your product offering, always make sure you are At the service of your customerNever jump on a trend just because doing so may or may not benefit you and certainly don’t think that your customers are beneath you by seeing your motivations for what they really are.

Netflix years after its successful launch

getty

Look at Netflix’s 2007 pivot for the right way to implement AI

There are as many ways to invest in AI as there are companies in existence today.

However, when it comes to successfully adopting new technologies with authenticity and impact, we can all learn from Netflix’s example.

The company that started as a simple mail-in DVD rental service in 1997 dominated streaming by boldly reinventing its business model and combining it with a new technology that had more possibilities than previous demo examples.

Netflix’s decision to ‘distribute movies on PC’ in 2007 changed the company as much as how we all consume entertainment today. While luck and serendipity certainly played their part in making the pivot work, I think the main driver of success is Netflix’s consistency with its mission.

Netflix never compromised its prior values ​​or consumer-facing promises by turning to online streaming. In fact, the adoption of streaming technology has doubled down on Netflix’s central promise of ease, convenience, and consumer choice.

The fact that Netflix mailed its last DVD envelope in September 2023 shows its commitment to its customers. If CEOs want to stay on top of the AI ​​race, they must strive for the same commitment and authenticity.

Source: www.forbes.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech