CEOs should tell more jokes on earnings calls – study shows stocks perform better when they do

According to a paper published earlier this year, CEOs can boost their company’s stock price by telling jokes.

“When managers use humor on earnings calls, stock market returns … are more positive,” the researchers said.

According to the study, only 12% of earnings calls include any comedy.

According to a paper published in the Review of Accounting Studies earlier this year, it’s time for CEOs to start telling more jokes.

Researchers used machine-learning tools to analyze a sample of just under 12,000 earnings calls and found that when executives show a sense of humor, it can give their company’s stock price an immediate boost.

Andrew Call, Rachel Flamm, Joshua Lee, and Nathan Sharp said, “When managers use humor on earnings calls, stock market returns and analyst forecast revisions after the call are more positive, primarily due to the slowing of negative earnings news.” Because of the reaction.” The paper, published in February.

“Humor is significantly correlated with the immediate reaction of the stock market, subsequent analyst behavior, and future firm performance,” he said.

According to the study, stocks perform better over a two-day period after an earnings call if executives joke. CEOs with a sense of humor “may soften the disclosure of negative news and signal relatively strong future performance of the company,” Call et al. Said.

Despite the researchers’ findings, quarterly check-ins with analysts tend to be laugh-free — only 12% contain any kind of comedy, according to the paper.

Perhaps one CEO who could learn something from the February study is Tesla boss Elon Musk.

The former “Saturday Night Live” host looked decidedly disappointed on a third-quarter earnings call earlier this month, warning about potential threats to the U.S. economy and acknowledging that the EV maker had likely “dug up.” [its] Your Grave” with the Cybertruck.

Analysts dubbed the call a “mini disaster” and criticized Musk for behaving like a “little child” — and Tesla shares dropped 13% in the two days following the nightmare call, according to insider calculations. Nearly $100 million was lost in market value.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com