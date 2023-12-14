CEOs react to historic COP28 climate agreement to move away from fossil fuels

Good morning from Geneva.

The world will be “moving away from fossil fuels in energy systems” by 2050. This, combined with ambitions to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, is the main outcome of COP28, the UN climate meeting in Dubai. Is this a good outcome for business? I asked some officials present in Dubai and this is what they told me:

“The decision to move away from fossil fuels, triple renewables and double energy efficiency secures a milestone for a net-zero future. This is a good first step through the complex COP process, but it is not enough given the urgency of the climate challenge. The world will increasingly look to trade to turn these words into action.”

-Peter Baker, CEO, World Business Council for Sustainable Development

“Expectations were low and lobbying by the fossil industry and many oil-producing countries was intense. In that light clearly getting an agreement to call for net zero by 2050 and move away from fossils was a diplomatic achievement. What matters now is whether we can actually put the words into action. […] “This means there will be no decline when the fossil industry gets another chance next year.” (Editor’s note: Azerbaijan, another country rich in oil and gas resources, will host next year’s climate summit.)

-Paul Polman, Vice-President, United Nations Global Compact; Former CEO, Unilever

Agreeing to triple renewable energy by 2030, as well as agreeing to move away from fossil fuels, is a key moment in the fight against the climate crisis…the hard work to deliver results starts today . This means mobilizing huge investments in renewables as well as grids and storage, the other two critical steps in a sustainable energy transition.

-Ignacio Galán, Executive Chairman, Iberdrola

“The UAE’s consent is a historic step that recognizes the importance of the energy trilemma – achieving affordability and availability as well as sustainability – and that on fossil fuels, demand reduction must be achieved, not just reducing production. and that the change must be fair, orderly and equitable,Keeping in mind the growing energy needs of the developing world.”

-Majid Jafar, CEO, Crescent Petroleum

“The good thing is that the reduction in the need for fossil fuel consumption and production has been recognized… More than ever, the conversation has been about adaptation and… a just energy transition. “This will be an important factor of barriers or enablers… Clarity on the global language will bring clarity to the market, which will help in capital allocation.”

-Emmanuel Faber, Chairman, International Sustainability Standards Board

