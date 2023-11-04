CEO targeted at consumer spending: 'They're buying less stuff'

DR Barton, Principal at Woodshaw Financial Group, provides his perspective on Walmart and Apple shares and discusses the decline in Treasury yields.

Target CEO Brian Cornell on Thursday reflected on the spending behavior the retailer has seen among its customers, saying they are “buying less stuff.”

“They’re managing that budget really carefully, and it’s certainly putting pressure on discretionary spending,” Cornell, who has led the Minnesota-based retailer since 2014, said during a CNBC interview. Are buying fewer items, even within food and beverages.”

He said that when looking at retail spending, one can “just look at the top line and say there is a really healthy consumer, and they are spending.”

According to the latest data from the US Commerce Department, retail sales rose an unexpected 0.7% in September.

Nonetheless, buyers have been “tightening up” on how much they are purchasing unit-wise for food and beverages in recent quarters.

Cornell said Target has “seen declines in both dollars and units for seven consecutive quarters” in discretionary categories, noting that people are buying less clothing, home goods and toys.

In addition to less spending on discretionary goods, consumers “are not buying the same stuff they were buying during the pandemic.” However Cornell said that “will change over time.”

“We’re definitely planning conservative in those categories,” Cornell said.

He also mentioned a trend observed by Target: “The American consumer is enjoying those seasonal moments, whether it’s Halloween or summer moments going back to Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.”

Target aims to take advantage of such trends, he said.

Ahead of Halloween, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated that Americans would spend approximately $12.2 billion in connection with the holidays.

The trade association recently estimated that each person shopping during the winter holidays will spend an average of $875 this year. According to the NRF, those funds will go toward gifts, decorations and food.

In mid-August, Target adjusted its expectations for its third quarter. The retailer said it forecast a “mid-single digit decline” for comparable sales, while forecasting $1.20-$1.60 for adjusted earnings per share. The company is expected to present its quarterly results on November 16.

Fox Business’ Megan Haney contributed to this report.

