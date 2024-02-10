CEO says Paramount expects record-setting Super Bowl and is ready for dealmaking

Bets on the future of Paramount (PARA) could escalate ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in the gambling-dominated city of Las Vegas.

This is no less than the man who was the driving force behind securing a new 11-year TV rights deal with the NFL through 2021, which will see Paramount-owned CBS host this year’s big game as well as those in 2028 and 2032. Will do.

“As a management team and even more so as directors, we are focused on shareholder value and creating shareholder value,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish told Yahoo Finance Live (video above) from Las Vegas. “The most predictable route to do this is through execution, and that’s why we’re laser-focused on execution, including maximizing the value of this weekend’s Super Bowl for Paramount Global in Las Vegas. Watch as we’re showcasing a lot of our products and launching a new brand campaign for Pluto, and you’ll also see us launch the fall slate on CBS and Halo on Paramount+.”

Bakish did not close the door to a deal for all or part of the company.

“In parallel, we are always considering alternative ways to create shareholder value, including potentially a transaction,” Bakish said. “We will have to see whether anything happens in this regard.”

Paramount-owned CBS is preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

By most accounts, Paramount has created a stellar Super Bowl lineup in terms of advertising (thanks, Taylor Swift). Bloomberg reported that Paramount sold its advertising inventory on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ platforms. This reportedly puts Paramount ahead of the whopping $600 million mark for Super Bowl ad sales that Fox received last year.

Bakish told Yahoo Finance Live that the company has broken the “high-water mark” for Super Bowl ad sales, in an apparent reference to the aforementioned Fox figure.

The strong Super Bowl ad is coming at an opportune time for Buckish and Paramount. And deal talk around the legacy media giant has intensified in recent months.

A man stands at a sign for the Super Bowl along the Las Vegas Strip before the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (John Locher/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

Reports say Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav approached Bakish and Shari Redstone, who is controlling Paramount shareholder through their national entertainment vehicle, about a combination.

David Ellison’s Skydance and Redbird Capital have also reportedly put pressure on Paramount.

Within the past week, media mogul Byron Allen had offered $14.3 billion for all of Paramount’s outstanding shares. He also reportedly offered to assume Paramount’s $15.6 billion debt. Total potential deal value from Allen: $30 billion.

Bakish declined to comment to Yahoo Finance Live on whether firm bids have been submitted for the company.

Paramount stock has climbed nearly 21% from its 52-week low in late October.

Wall Street professionals who have covered Paramount for some time believe a deal will be struck with one of these groups, but the timing is about as predictable as the winner of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“We see a deal announced in April or later [with Warner Bros. Discovery],” JPMorgan analyst Christian Crosby said in a recent client note. “We consider the timing of the election … most relevant on that front, and we imagine both companies will want a little more visibility in the direct-to. -Consumer (DTC) landscape and advertising market this year ahead [the] Announcement.”

Bank of America analyst Jessica Reiff Ehrlich said the combo of Skydance and Redbird makes the most sense as a landing spot for Paramount.

“In our view, even after this offer from Allen, Skydance/Redbird remains the most credible buyer for National Amusements/Paramount,” Ehrlich told clients in a note. “It is worth noting that the presence of an offer from Allen and a potential bidding war could potentially force Skydance/Redbird to increase their bid and/or accelerate the process of purchasing National Entertainment or Paramount. “

A private Paramount would be best positioned to withstand the shift to streaming media — led by Netflix ( NFLX ) and Amazon ( AMZN ) — that has impacted legacy media companies like Paramount and Disney ( DIS ).

For the nine months ended September 30, Paramount’s DTC business lost $1.2 billion, based on adjusted operating profit. Adjusted operating profit at the company’s TV media division fell 12% year over year to $3.6 billion.

Paramount ended the nine-month period with approximately $15.6 billion of long-term debt and $1.8 billion in cash.

The company — which just announced a round of layoffs to shore up its finances — will post its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results on Feb. 28.

“While we believe Paramount retains an attractive collection of assets,” Ehrlich said, “secular and cyclical headwinds should remain challenging for fundamentals in the near future.”

brian sozzi is the executive editor of Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozy on Twitter/x @bryansozzi and on Linkedin, Tips on deals, mergers, active positions or anything else? Email [email protected].

