CEO says Nvidia sees Huawei as formidable AI chipmaking rival

(Bloomberg) — Huawei Technologies Co. is one of Nvidia Corp.’s “very formidable” competitors in the race to produce the best AI chips, according to the head of the U.S. company.

Huawei, Intel Corp and an expanding group of semiconductor startups pose a strong challenge to Nvidia’s dominant position in the market for artificial intelligence accelerators, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang told reporters in Singapore on Wednesday. Shenzhen-based Huawei has become China’s de facto chip technology champion and returned to the spotlight this year with surprisingly advanced made-in-China smartphone processors.

“We have a lot of competitors in China and outside China,” Huang said. “Most of our competitors don’t really care where I am. “Wherever we go they want to compete with us.”

Questions about China were at the center of Huang’s visit to Singapore, where he is meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss the city-state’s strategy to compete in the global AI race. Nvidia’s chips have become the hottest commodity in the AI ​​boom, as they offer the most efficient way to train big data models like the one underpinning ChatGPT.

But the US has increased barriers to their sales to China, further tightening China’s access to Nvidia’s AI chips in mid-October. “We can’t let China get these chips. Period,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last Saturday.

China has historically accounted for about 20% of Nvidia’s sales, Huang said Wednesday, and the company will continue to “fully” comply with trade regulations. They must deal with the increasingly challenging US-China trade tensions that have targeted Nvidia’s AI chips, which are strategically important in the balance of power between the world’s two leading economies. The 60-year-old executive said Nvidia will deliver a new set of products for the Chinese market that are in line with the latest regulations coming out of Washington.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia serves Chinese customers in Singapore, Huang said. The largest Chinese companies with a presence include ByteDance Ltd., whose TikTok business is a major employer locally, as well as the international cloud operations of Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sales to customers in the city, including Chinese firms, accounted for about 15% of Nvidia’s revenue in the three months ended October, according to a regulatory filing.

Singapore sees the expansion of its digital economy as helpful in stimulating broader growth. It hosts less-advanced chip manufacturing factories operated by GlobalFoundries Inc. and other global players. Nvidia’s AI accelerator maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and NXP Semiconductor NV also run a joint venture in the country.

Taiwan-born Huang co-founded Nvidia in the mid-1990s and has now been greeted as a hero on his return to Asia after his company leapt into the trillion-dollar stratosphere. Before meeting Singapore’s prime minister, he was in Tokyo to meet Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and talk about Japan’s ability to build a domestic AI ecosystem.

