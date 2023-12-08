Toronto – EQB Inc. The chief says customers are facing the shock of high interest rates on a large scale.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moore said in an interview Friday that about 80 percent of EQ customers had already renewed their mortgages at the higher rate, without any major defaults. EQB generally offers mortgages at lower terms than the big banks.

Canada’s largest banks are still expected to see a wave of mortgage renewals at very high rates over the next few years as five-year fixed interest rate and fixed payment mortgages come up for renewal.

Toronto-based EQB, which runs online-based EQ Bank and bought Concentra Trust last year, reported revenue of $395 million and net income of $141 million in its extended fourth quarter ended Oct. 31.

The bank’s fourth quarter lasted four months, and its 2023 fiscal year lasted 10 months, as it skipped the third quarter in a one-time move to align its fiscal year with its larger banking peers.

This change will henceforth allow more direct comparisons with other banks. Before, EQBs were sometimes grouped with other financial services, Moore said.

“This potentially gives better exposure to investors who are interested in investing in banks.”

EQ Bank reached more than 400,000 customers by the end of October, the company said.

Moore said that while he is pleased with the increase in customer numbers, he still sees a lot of potential in luring customers away from the big banks because of the no fees and high interest rates on accounts.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter came out to $147 million, or $3.80 per diluted share.

The bank set aside $19.6 million in provisions for credit losses in the fourth quarter.

Moore said that while some people are certainly struggling, he feels surprisingly comfortable about the health of the company’s customer base.

“Certainly so far, we’re not seeing the kind of dramatic change that you might expect as people are resetting to higher interest rates,” he said.

“A smaller section, it’s definitely affecting more, that’s for sure.”

