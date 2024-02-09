CEO of 'wok-free' beer reveals brand's future after Trump defends Bud Light: 'Conservatives want alternatives'

‘Varney & Co.’ Host Stuart Varney analyzes the 2024 presidential race after Trump posted his largest polling lead ever against Biden.

First on Fox: Republican beer drinkers want a beverage that “really supports their values,” a conservative CEO says after former President Donald Trump defended rival brand Bud Light.

In 2023, Bud Light launched a controversial partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, which sparked an immediate, months-long boycott from the beer-drinking community.

However, Trump tried to calm matters regarding the beer brand earlier this week by saying that Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch is “not a woke company” and that the brand “probably deserves a second chance. “

The former president wrote that the partnership with Mulvaney was a “mistake of epic proportions”, but that conservatives should reconsider their boycott of the Anheuser-Busch brand.

Former President Trump defended Bud Light on Tuesday, saying the beer brand has paid a price for its controversial partnership with a transgender influencer last year. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

“And paid a very high price for it, but Anheuser-Busch is not a woke company, but I can give you a lot,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Anheuser-Busch is a great American brand that perhaps deserves a second chance?”.

Ultra Right CEO Seth Weathers, who launched the highly successful Conservative Dads Ultra Right beer as a rival to the Anheuser-Busch brand after the boycott, is still optimistic about his brand despite Trump’s social media posts.

“Conservatives want options for companies that actually support their values,” Weathers told Fox Business. “Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer Will Proudly Remain That Choice!”.

The CEO of Ultra Right Beer announced that the company has signed exclusive statewide distribution deals. (Ultra Right Bear/Fox News)

Collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and actor Peyton Drew pose for the Conservative Dads Ultra Right Beer ad campaign (Conservative Dads Ultra Right Beer/Fox News)

The ultra right has openly supported Trump throughout his campaign, launching a limited edition beer can featuring the former president’s mugshot and partnering with the Georgia Republican Party and the David Schaefer Legal Defense Fund to defend Georgia’s Trump voters. Donated ten percent of the sales generated from the sale. Unjust political prosecution.”

The ultra right also teamed up with women’s sports activist Riley Goins and raised thousands of dollars for her center to protect women’s sports. The campaign included merchandising “Real Women of America” The 2024 calendar, an effort that the group previously told Fox Business was “the first calendar created to exclusively showcase America’s Most Beautiful Conservative Women.”

Last summer, Fox Business obtained a press release revealing that Ultra Right had signed new distribution deals in several states to appear in thousands of retailers, bars and restaurants.

“At first, they made fun of us. They said we’d never sell beer, they said we’d never make beer, they said we’d never get distributors, and then they said we’d never get shelf space in stores. Will get, “said the weather at that time. “I’m proud to say that we accomplished all of those things in just a few months.”

