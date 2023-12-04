CEO of Sun-Times, WBEZ's parent company, stepping down

The new year will see another change at the top of Chicago Public Media, with CEO Matt Moog announcing Monday that he is joining NPR radio station WBEZ and tabloid newspaper Chicago Sun-Times under the same nonprofit banner. Leaving the post after a year.

Chicago tech entrepreneur Moog, who was promoted from interim to permanent CEO of Chicago Public Media in 2021, will remain in the role while the board searches for a new CEO early next year.

“I plan to return to my roots as a technology entrepreneur,” Moog said in a news release.

A board member since 2010, Moog oversaw a dramatic growth in Chicago Public Media during his tenure as CEO, notably the January 2022 merger of its flagship public radio station WBEZ-FM 91.5 with the Sun-Times, a non-profit. Created a potentially unprecedented model for for-profit institutions. Journalism.

But in the two years since its completion, the merger has caused significant and sudden leadership changes at Chicago Public Media.

In January 2023, Sun-Times CEO Nikia Wright stepped down after a leave of absence, leaving Mogg “directly” in charge of overseeing both the radio station and the newspaper. Wright, who had led the Sun-Times since 2018, was named interim CEO of the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors in November.

Newspapers and radio stations operate separate newsrooms but share content and resources.

Under Moog’s leadership, Chicago Public Media has created 35 new roles over the past two years, 80% of which are in the newsroom, according to the news release announcing his impending departure.

“Matt’s experiences as a longtime board member and technology entrepreneur make him uniquely qualified to build one of the largest nonprofit newsrooms in the country,” Chicago Public Media president Robert Pasin said in a news release. Make.” “His impact spans raising significant funding from major foundations and donors, developing a new strategic plan, and accelerating digital transformation.”

Chicago Public Media raised $61 million in philanthropic support to finance the merger, including funds given over five years to finance the Sun-Times operation, including deepening and broadening its journalism, expanding the print newspaper Includes commitments to sustain and invest in the digital future.

The Sun-Times, which had been losing money for years as a newspaper struggling to make a profit, faced a series of existential challenges during the new millennium, including a 2009 bankruptcy and several subsequent fire sales. Was.

An investor group that included the Chicago Federation of Labor bought the Sun-Times for $1 in 2017 after Tribune Publishing was thwarted in its own bid to buy the newspaper by Justice Department antitrust concerns. With the red ink still flowing, in 2021 the Sun-Times began exploring a merger with WBEZ and transition to a nonprofit news organization.

The merger was completed in January 2022.

As an emerging nonprofit organization, the Sun-Times expects to generate about $1 million, excluding fundraising revenues and expenses, during its first six months in 2022, according to a Form 990 tax return filed with the Internal Revenue Service. Showed an operating loss of Rs.

Since then, the Sun-Times removed its paywall in October 2022, opening its news content to all readers and moving to a voluntary digital subscription program that solicits annual donations of about $78 per reader. The nonprofit newsletter has signed up nearly 20,000 subscribers so far, according to the news release.

Tax returns for fiscal year 2023, which ended in June, have not yet been posted online.

According to Chicago Public Media, Michael Sachs, chairman and CEO of Chicago-based asset management firm GCM Grosvenor and former Sun-Times investor, helped secure the deal and turn the newspaper into a non-profit enterprise. Other financial supporters included the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Pritzker Trubert Foundation, and the Chicago Community Trust.

Efforts to reach Sachs were unsuccessful Monday.

Chicago Public Media said the Sun-Times acquisition doubled its audience to 4.5 million weekly listeners and readers across broadcast, print and digital platforms. WBEZ’s non-profit parent organization has gone through growing pains and several leadership changes over the past decade.

Digital media veteran Goli Sheikholeslami arrived in 2014 and expanded the news department, turning it into a consistently top 10 Chicago radio powerhouse before leaving for the same role at New York Public Radio five years later.

In 2019, WBEZ’s then-Chief Content Officer Steve Edwards took on a dual role as interim CEO of Chicago Public Media. When incoming appointee Andy McDaniel withdrew in September 2020 following an investigation into personnel issues at his former public radio station in Washington, he wore both hats for a little longer than planned.

Edwards relinquished his CEO duties in October 2020 and Moog assumed the interim role as the board promised to “take a fresh look” at the CEO search process. By April 2021, Edwards had stepped down as chief content officer at the station, while the search for a new CEO had not yet begun.

Moog was elevated from interim to permanent CEO in October 2021. The search will start afresh next year.

[email protected]

Source: www.chicagotribune.com