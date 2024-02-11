CEO of major Nigerian bank dies in helicopter crash in California’s Mojave Desert

In this image taken from a National Transportation Safety Board video, the NTSB’s Michael Graham, who is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Mojave Desert in Southern California, speaks to the media in Barstow, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. We do. The CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks, his wife and son were among those killed in Friday’s crash.



The CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks died along with his wife and son on Friday when the helicopter they were in crashed near Interstate 15 in Southern California’s Mojave Desert.

Access Bank chief executive Herbert Wigwe was among six people on board the plane when it crashed just after 10pm. All six people were killed, including the two pilots and Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange NGX Group.

The deaths of Wigwe, his family and Ogunbanjo were confirmed on Saturday by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister who is now director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala wrote in a post on ” “May the souls of the departed rest in complete peace.”

The death of Wigwe, 57, shocked many in Nigeria and the banking sector. He was widely viewed as an industry leader, heading two of the country’s largest banks, including Guaranty Trust Bank, where he was the first executive director.

Under Wigwe’s leadership, Access Bank’s assets and presence grew beyond borders into several African countries.

His death is “a terrible blow” to Nigeria and Africa’s banking industry, Nigerian presidential spokesman Bio Onanuga wrote on Twitter. “Wigwe had a big vision of making Access Holdings (the parent company) the biggest company in Africa, with all the unquenchable thirst for acquisitions.” Onanuga said.

Wigwe’s interest also extended to the field of education. His private university, established in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region not far from where he lived, is scheduled to open in September. Last year he said university was “an opportunity for me to give back to the community.”

“This is unreal and I have no words,” Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s minister of aviation and aerospace development, wrote in a post on X. , friends and dependents throughout Nigeria.”

The crash occurred south of I-15 near Halloran Springs Road, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Barstow, according to Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash.

Graham said he did not have information about the fate of the two crew members, a pilot and a safety pilot. The aircraft did not have a cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder and were not required to, he said.

Graham said the Airbus EC-130 departed Palm Springs Airport about 8:45 p.m. Friday and was headed toward Boulder City, Nevada. Boulder City is about 26 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

This was a charter flight operated by Orbique Air LLC. Several people traveling on I-15 saw the crash and called 911, Graham said, and he urged them to contact the NTSB for more details, including photos and video.

According to Graham, witnesses reported that it was raining with a “wintry mix” at the time of the accident. People also reported helicopter fire and some downed power lines.

“This is the beginning of a long process. We will not reach any conclusions,” Graham said during a news conference Saturday night. He expressed “his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy.”

The crash site is not far from the California-Nevada border. Halloran Springs Road crosses the highway in an area known to travelers for an abandoned gas station with signs reading “Take Gas” and “Eat”. It is a remote area of ​​the desert, at an elevation of about 3,000 feet (914.40 m), and about 60 to 80 miles (100 to 130 kilometers) from Las Vegas.

The crash came just three days after a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crashed into the mountains outside San Diego during historic rainfall, killing five Marines.

Source: www.npr.org