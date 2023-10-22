CEO of Europe's biggest tech conference resigns over Israel-Hamas comments

Paddy Cosgrave, the founder and chief executive of Web Summit, Europe’s largest annual technology conference, resigned on Saturday in an effort to defuse controversy over comments he made on the Israel-Hamas war.

His departure follows the withdrawal of several major companies from this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place November 13-16 in Lisbon.

Cosgrave, an Irish entrepreneur who co-founded Web Summit in 2009, faced significant backlash for criticizing Western support for Israel’s military response to the October 7 attack by the terrorist group Hamas, in which 1,400 people lost their lives.

“War crimes are war crimes, even if committed by allies,” Cosgrave said. wrote Referring to Israel’s ongoing airstrikes and blockade of the Gaza Strip on social media on October 13, the United Nations warned that this could lead to mass starvation of the 2.3 million people living there. Cosgrave later sent a message to Hamas condemning the attack.

Amid growing criticism from prominent technology figures and investors, Cosgrave posted a statement on the Web Summit blog on Tuesday to apologize and clarify his position.

“I unreservedly condemn the evil, despicable and monstrous attack by Hamas on October 7. I also call for the unconditional release of all hostages.” “I unequivocally support Israel’s existence and right to defend itself… I also believe that, in its defense, Israel must comply with international law and the Geneva Conventions – that is, not commit war crimes.”

The apology was not enough to sway the list of major sponsors and headliners who announced they would boycott the Web Summit event, including tech giants Meta, Google, Intel, Siemens and Amazon.

“Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the program and our team, our sponsors, our start-ups and the people attending,” Cosgrave said in a statement to CNN. “I again sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused.”

Source: www.politico.eu