CEO of Chinese online game streaming firm arrested amid executive crackdown

The chairman and CEO of Chinese video game live-streaming platform DouYu has been arrested, becoming the latest business leader to run afoul of authorities in the world’s second-largest economy.

DouYu (DOYU) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its chief Chen Shaojie was arrested by police in the southwestern city of Chengdu on or around Nov. 16. The company said it was only informed of the arrest on Monday.

“There has been no official notification of the investigation against Mr. Chen or the reasons for Mr. Chen’s apparent arrest,” it warned, warning that there would be a material impact on his “ongoing detention and any subsequent related legal proceedings and enforcement actions.” May fall. On its business.

The news came two weeks after state-owned media outlet Cover News reported that Chen could not be contacted. It cited unconfirmed reports that Chen was being investigated and had been missing for about three weeks.

Chen’s disappearance comes nearly five months after the Cyberspace Administration of China launched an onsite inspection of DouYu to investigate “serious” problems related to the platform, including alleged pornography and “obscene” content, according to a May statement from the internet watchdog. Happened. ,

Douyou, which means “fighting fish” in Chinese, has also come under scrutiny for allegedly hosting online gambling, which is illegal in mainland China.

Last December, three people who ran a popular account on the platform were sentenced to up to six years in prison after being found guilty of “opening a casino” by the Intermediate People’s Court in Chengdu, according to state media.

They had run an online lottery, inviting users to place bets, which attracted about 4.4 million users and collected about 120 million yuan ($16.9 million), the court said in a statement.

The court described it as the first gambling case involving a live-streaming platform that was handled by police under direct orders from the Ministry of Public Security, suggesting that it was of national importance and serving as “a warning to society”. Must work.

In its latest filing, DouYu said it is committed to following the rules on its platform, and cannot comment on any pending legal proceedings.

It said the company is currently operating normally while working on contingency plans in response to Chen’s arrest.

Chen is one of the latest high-flying executives to come under scrutiny from authorities in China. This year, more than a dozen leaders from industries including technology, finance and real estate have gone missing, been detained or are under corruption investigation.

International consulting firms have also faced increased risks, such as the possibility of raids or detention by authorities.

The development has had a chilling effect on China’s business community, with some entrepreneurs said to be frustrated due to the uncertainty.

Chen founded DouYu and soon built it into one of China’s most valuable startups.

Often compared to Amazon’s Twitch service, the Tencent-backed company hosts interactive live-streams of video games while letting users chat in real time and inviting them to watch other content created for its platform.

DouYu’s shares Closed Violence in New York fell nearly 6% on Tuesday after news of the arrests.

