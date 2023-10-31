CEO of Avalanche-based Web3 social platform Stars Arena resigns

Stars Arena said the platform’s CEO Chill Pil has resigned from his post, the move comes about a month after the decentralized social finance (SocialFi) application suffered a major smart contract exploit.

Meanwhile, the protocol’s total value locked (TVL) is currently just above $300,000, a significant decrease from the TVL of nearly $3 million before the hacking incident.

Unknown Stars Arena CEO steps down

Stars Arena announced the news of its CEO stepping down on X, and said that the team was working on rebuilding the trust of community members. cold pill too Tweeted News of his resignation, neither Stars Arena nor Chill Pill gave a reason for the development.

As of today, Chill Pil has resigned from his role as CEO. We will continue to take important steps toward rebuilding trust with our community. – Stars Arena (@starsarenacom) 29 October 2023

Following this news, most members of the crypto community on Astonished Stars Arena had a CEO fired as the social app has not disclosed about the team behind the project, while others said the resignation was one of the quickest in the sector.

The SocialFi app launched in late September and is a copy of Ethereum-based Friend.tech. Stars Arena allows users to link their X accounts to the platform using AVAX, Avalanche’s native coin, to purchase shares known as “tickets” from creators.

Interest in Stars Arena surged after it went live, leading to a surge in transactions on the Avalanche Network. However, the protocol has suffered from some hacks.

New TVL almost 90% less post hack

The first Stars Arena exploit cost the platform $2000, with the team assuring users that they had fixed the vulnerability. However, two days after the first incident, a second hack occurred on the protocol, this time resulting in a larger theft.

As previously reported by CryptoPotato, the attackers drained the project’s TVL, stealing nearly $3 million, leaving only $0.5. At the time of the second attack, Avalanche CEO Gunn Serer was confident that the social app would quickly recover from the incident. Stars Arena later claimed that the platform received funds to cover the losses incurred.

In another update, the project revealed that the culprit behind the hack reached out to the team and returned 90% of the stolen funds in exchange for a 10% reward and an additional 1,000 AVAX lost in a pull.

According to Defillama, at the time of writing, Stars Arena’s TVL is $310,468, which is almost 90% less than the $2.78 million before the second exploit.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com