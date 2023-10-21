NEW YORK (AP) — Paddy Cosgrave, the chief executive of Web Summit, a major European tech conference, resigned from his role Saturday amid criticism for his public statements that suggested Israel was committing war crimes.

A spokesman for Web Summit, which organizes one of the world’s largest technology conferences each year, said in an e-mail statement sent to The Associated Press that it would appoint a new CEO, and the conference would move to Lisbon next month. It will happen as per plan. ,

Cosgrave, the Irish entrepreneur who is also the founder of Web Summit, said in a statement Saturday that his personal comments “became a distraction from the event and our team, our sponsors, our startups, and the people who attend.”

“I apologize once again for any hurt I have caused,” he said.

Cosgrave’s resignation is a prime example of the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war that has spilled over into workplaces everywhere, as top leaders at major companies value their ideas while workers complain their voices are not being heard.

Islamic rights advocates say much of the corporate response has minimized suffering in Gaza, where Israeli air strikes have killed thousands, and created a climate of fear for workers who express support for Palestinians. want. Jewish groups have criticized the lack of response or slow responses to the October 7 Hamas attack, which killed 1,400 people in Israel and triggered the latest war.

The Web Summit faced a growing number of industry giants, including Intel, Meta and Google – at the time of Cosgrave’s initial tweet issuing a lengthy message condemning Hamas attacks and defending his overall views on the conflict. Walked out of the conference even after apologizing for it. ,

Cosgrave posted on October 13 on his Doing it right for the bar.” thing. ,

He said, “War crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies and they must be exposed for their true nature.”

Two days later, he updated his tweet, saying, “What Hamas did is outrageous and disgusting” but added, “Israel has the right to defend itself, but as I have already said, it must be punished by the international community.” You don’t have the right to break the law.”

In a subsequent apology, which was posted on the Web Summit blog on October 17 and shared on his X account, he said, “What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not express that,” They said. “My aim is and always has been to strive for peace.”

He added that “I also believe that, in its defense, Israel must comply with international law and the Geneva Conventions – that is, not commit war crimes. This recognition applies equally to any state in any war. “No country should violate these laws, even if atrocities are committed against them.”

His last post on X read: “Bye for now. “Some time is needed from this platform.”

