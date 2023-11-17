CEO Jane Fraser says Citi will work with Indian Bank to support women entrepreneurs

Fraser pointed to Citigroup’s clients in 160 countries and jurisdictions and emphasized their reliance on trade and supply chains, noting that “the geopolitical and macroeconomic shocks that we’ve had recently” have made it difficult to source manufactured goods and Made it difficult to move.

Citigroup Inc. plans to launch a partnership with a bank in India to finance female small-business owners in the country, adding to its financing operations for enterprises including automakers and parts suppliers in Asia, Central America and elsewhere. Is part of.

“We’re going to provide capital to more than 300,000 women entrepreneurs in rural India, and that will help them grow their small businesses and increase their participation in global trade,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said Thursday at the Asia-Pacific Economic ” Cooperation Conference in San Francisco. He did not identify the Indian bank.

Fraser pointed to Citigroup’s clients in 160 countries and jurisdictions and emphasized their reliance on trade and supply chains, noting that “the geopolitical and macroeconomic shocks that we’ve had recently” have made it difficult to source manufactured goods and Made it difficult to move. He said his New York-based bank recently helped finance an auto-parts plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, for a Korean firm, and he is working with electric-vehicle makers to open factories and stores in Thailand. doing.

“It should come as no surprise that the City is a strong supporter of a world that continues to collaborate and connect across borders,” Fraser said. “True resilience, it comes from open markets, it comes from strong and diverse supply chains. Therefore, it is neither possible nor prudent to isolate the world’s major economies.

This year’s APEC summit has been the center of global attention, with President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping using the event for their first meeting in a year to ease US-China tensions that have hit economic growth around the world. Have been put in danger. Later on Wednesday, Xi told Apple Inc. Tim Cook, CEO of BlackRock Inc. Had dinner with American business leaders, including Larry Fink.

A month earlier, Fraser had launched Citigroup’s biggest restructuring in two decades as he sought to simplify the firm and boost returns. The bank intends to reduce the number of layers from 13 to eight as part of the work. Fraser has said that Citigroup is removing as many co-chiefs as possible to ensure there is a “single point of accountability” throughout the firm.

With the move, Citigroup is abandoning its two core operating units and instead focusing on five core businesses: trading, banking, services, wealth management and US consumer offerings. Fraser is also considering whether to spin off the firm’s municipal-bond trading and origination business, which for decades was a powerhouse in the $4 trillion market for U.S. state and local debt, Bloomberg News reported this month. It was initially reported citing people familiar with the matter.

