CEO guests at Xi dinner included Apple’s Cook, BlackRock’s Fink

(Bloomberg) — U.S. business titans including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook and BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink are set to attend a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday as he tries to lure foreign capital to the world’s second country. Have been. The largest economy.

Most read from Bloomberg

Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman and Visa Inc. CEO Ryan McInerney will also attend the event in San Francisco, according to people familiar with the matter. Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla previously confirmed he would attend the event, as he spoke on the sidelines of a summit that is part of this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting.

Technology CEOs including Qualcomm Inc’s Cristiano Amon and Broadcom Inc’s Hock Tan are also on the guest list, said the people, who requested not to be identified to share details of a private event.

The event will give Xi a chance to talk about China’s economy with some of the world’s most powerful foreign investors, as hopes of reopening to boost global growth after the pandemic failed. The Chinese leader will head to the dinner after wrapping up afternoon talks with U.S. President Joe Biden aimed at stabilizing troubled bilateral ties that have also unnerved investors.

China is a major market for consumer electronics, with Cupertino, California-based Apple accounting for about a fifth of its sales. Qualcomm and Broadcom are among the world’s largest makers of chips for mobile phones, and their components are used in millions of handsets sold throughout China. Representatives for Apple, Qualcomm and Broadcom either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

China sees investment by international companies as key to boosting its struggling economy and has stepped up efforts to attract foreign investors this year. Years of policy action to tighten national security controls and convey the message that foreign actors pose an espionage threat have led some to be skeptical of this message.

“The Chinese economy is clearly weakening. There’s no question about it,” said Derek Scissors, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “But if you need to be in China, and you’re concerned about your situation because of the Chinese government’s behavior, it’s even more important to be able to talk to Xi.”

The details surrounding the dinner have been closely guarded. Its hosts, the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council, have also remained silent in recent days on which Chinese leader will attend the event, as well as its location.

Shortly before the event – ​​being held at a hotel in San Francisco, where crowds gathered in support of and against China – the official program was available to attendees: Introducing Evan Greenberg, CEO of Xi Chub Ltd., Chairman Will address dinner after. Committee.

According to the document, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was already set to deliver comments, introduced by the council president and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. It was given by Mark Casper, CEO.

Representative Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, claimed at an anti-CCP rally on Saturday that attendees were paying $40,000 to sit at Xi’s table. The Chinese leader is also expected to give a speech at this dinner.

A group of Xi’s “old friends” from Iowa have also been invited to the dinner, Bloomberg previously reported. The group hosted Xi during a visit to the US to learn about agricultural practices nearly 38 years ago, when he was a little-known Chinese Communist Party official.

–With assistance from Fran Wang, Gabriele Coppola, Aisha Counts, Don Lim, Cilla Brush, Mark Gurman and Ian King.

(Adds details on the program beginning in the ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com