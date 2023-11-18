CEO discusses how Egorik improves smart contract development with JavaScript

dean tribbleCEO of Agoric took to the stage at the Cosmoverse event to share his insights on the evolution of software development. The focus of his talk was on the significant impact of JavaScript and the exciting possibilities with the introduction of smart contracts in the modern world.

agoric is a blockchain-based smart contract platform. It allows developers to create, deploy, and operate decentralized applications (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized finance (DeFi) markets using JavaScript, the most widely used programming language.

Agoric provides a safe and comfortable environment for developers to build sophisticated Dapps, NFTs, and DeFi marketplaces without needing to start from scratch. The agoric programming model allows the creation of a cryptoeconomic standards library with a similar structure that will fuel the development of Node.js, React.js, and other JavaScript ecosystems.

JavaScript is a dynamic computer programming language that is lightweight and is most commonly used as a part of web pages, allowing client-side scripts to interact with the user and create dynamic pages. It is a scripting language that enables the creation and control of dynamically updated content, multimedia, and interactive features on web pages.

JavaScript in the 1980s

Dean began his talk by tracing the roots of his vision, which originated in the 1980s when networks began to become widely available. This approach revolves around creating software that allows strangers to cooperate by enforcing the terms of the agreements they have made.

The concept gained popularity over the years, resulting in the first production smart contracts in the 80s and collaborative efforts with Nick Szabo in the 90s. This journey continued with his involvement in the JavaScript Standards Committee in 2000 and in 2018 when he founded Egoric to create a platform for this approach.

Why agoric?

According to Dean, the Egoric platform is more than a collection of contracts; It is a dynamic ecosystem with various elements such as AMMs, lending protocols, and ticket sales. The focus is on enabling collaboration between strangers in the broader economy, creating abundant opportunities for developers.

The CEO emphasized the beginning of Agoric’s journey with a programmable, general-purpose smart contract platform. Built on the Cosmos SDK and Comet, it allows developers to write smart contracts in JavaScript, leveraging a modern component framework similar to React or Vue. The platform facilitates interoperability with assets across multiple chains, which makes it different from other blockchains.

For JavaScript developers, the Egoric platform provides a familiar environment. Dean highlighted the goal of attracting both Web3 and Web2 JavaScript developers, and noted the unique value Agoric brings in terms of asset ownership, transfer, and collaboration.

Deterministic execution, and data systems

The CEO discussed the technical aspects in depth, mentioning features like deterministic execution, checkpoint restarts, and data storage. They also introduced the Zo Framework, which provides an environment for building reusable components, similar to the Node package manager for JavaScript.

The Node Package Manager is a package manager used with the JavaScript programming language, primarily used with the Node.js runtime environment. It is maintained by npm, Inc. It is made by and is included as a recommended feature in the Node.js installer.

NPM allows developers to easily manage and install packages or modules for their Node.js project. It is written entirely in JavaScript and was developed by Isaac Z. Schlueter, and initially released in January 2010.

Dean also revealed Agoric’s partnerships with economic integration, custody services, trading platforms, and bridges connecting different blockchain networks. The presentation discussed various applications built on Agoric, including Krabble for NFT lending and Calypso for interchain trading.

Future

As Agoric moves from the launch phase to scaling, he mentioned that the focus will also be on IST (Inter Stable Token), a stable token integral to Agoric’s tokenomics.

Source: cryptotvplus.com