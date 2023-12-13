Centrelink 'adds insult' to carers like George facing living pressure

Australians who choose to care for their loved ones are being “pushed into poverty”, with one man saying inadequate Centrelink payments mean he and his mother can’t buy nutritious food.

Toowoomba resident George Helen is the primary carer for his 80-year-old mother Elizabeth, who suffers from Lewy body dementia – a disease that affects thinking, memory and movement along with osteoporosis and arthritis, and uses a wheelchair. Her medical conditions mean that George needs to provide her with 24/7 care.

The 59-year-old also has his own medical conditions and receives Carer Allowance of $144.80 per fortnight as well as a Disability Support Pension.

Thousands of carers will see their Centrelink allowance rise but advocates like George Helen say it is not nearly enough. (Source: Supply)

The Carer’s Allowance will rise by $8.70 to $153.50 a fortnight on January 1 as part of the government’s regular indexation. But George said the payment did not even cover the cost of putting petrol in his car, forcing him to cut into his pension and savings.

“Carers like me are being driven into utter poverty… There is no respect for what we do and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a bloody disgrace. It’s just an injustice,” George said. Yahoo Finance.

George, who has been caring for his mother for 13 years, said rising costs mean he is no longer able to buy nutritious food for her.

“We are not eating the way we should. We are skimping and scraping but we are not living life. We exist,” George said.

“We are eating garbage. We’re eating frozen foods, more processed foods. We can’t buy natural, fresh ingredients.”

George said he struggles to buy nutritious food for himself and his mother. (Source: Supply)

Which Centrelink payments are available to carers?

Carer Payments are aimed at people who leave their jobs to care full-time for someone who has a disability, medical condition or is vulnerable.

It is currently $1,096.70 per fortnight for single people, which includes the Pension Supplement and Energy Supplement, and is income and asset-tested. This means some carers, including George, are not eligible to receive it.

Carer’s Allowance of $144.80 is a separate payment and is designed to help carers with the additional costs of care, on top of their normal daily living costs. More than twice as many carers receive the allowance – 600,000 people – than are paid.

People who receive Carer Payment or Carer Allowance can also receive a Carer Supplement of up to $600 per year.

When Carers Allowance was first introduced, the rate was 25 per cent of the amount a couple would receive on the age pension. Now it has come down to about 10 percent.

Carers Australia found the allowance would need to be increased 150 per cent to match the previous rate, costing the budget $1.9 billion a year.

It also calculated that the average caregiver would lose about $392,500 in lifetime earnings by age 67 and about $175,000 in retirement.

Carers Queensland president Jim Tuohy said unpaid carers provided more than $40 billion a year in unpaid care to some of Australia’s most vulnerable citizens.

“Typically, unpaid carers will make constant sacrifices to fulfill their caring duties, which can have a significant impact on their physical and mental health. It’s in their DNA,” Toohey said. yahoo finance,

“The rate is modest and considering how much unpaid carers save the taxpayer, an increase would be welcomed.”

George is urging the government to recognize the work of unpaid carers and to increase the allowance to 50 per cent of the amount carers are paid.

“Recognize the work of carers and what they are saving the community. It means recognizing that we are fulfilling a major duty, community service and financial service. If we have to keep our loved ones in aged care overnight, the system will collapse,” said George.

