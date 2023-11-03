New York, November 03, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today announced a distribution of $1.65 per share on its common stock.

The dividend to stockholders of record November 13, 2023 is payable December 21, 2023. The distribution will be paid in additional shares of stock, unless the stockholder elects to receive the distribution in cash. The last date for electing cash is December 5, 2023 (the “Cut-off Date”). Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts should make the election with their broker.

The number of additional shares to which the stockholder will be entitled upon receipt of a stock distribution will be calculated as follows:

The number of shares recorded on November 13, 2023 will be multiplied by $1.65. This amount will be divided by the reinvestment value to determine the number of shares to be received. The reinvestment value will be the lower of the market value (as defined below) or net asset value per share on the cut-off date. Cash payment will be made in exchange for fractional shares.

The market price will be the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Corporation’s common stock for each of the last three trading days, including the cut-off date, rounded to two decimal places. ,

Of the $1.65 per share paid, $0.45 is expected to be taxable as ordinary income and $1.20 is expected to be taxable as long-term capital gain. The tax treatment will be the same whether the distribution is received in stock or in cash. Final tax details of all amounts paid during 2023 will be available after the end of the year.

