Central bank says Japan’s property market is showing signs of warming

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Japan’s property market is showing signs of overheating due to an influx of foreign money and rising investment by major real estate developers, the central bank warned on Friday.

The findings come after the bank kept interest rates very low for decades to repair the fragile economy and stoke inflation, leading some analysts to warn that its massive money printing is sowing the seeds of a future asset bubble. .

The Bank of Japan said in a quarterly report on the financial system that real estate-related loans were rising, mainly due to demand for funds by foreign investors.

In a heat map of sectors of the economy that are overheating, the ratio of investment by real estate companies to gross domestic product (GDP) has turned “red”, the central bank said, indicating that the property market is overheating. .

“Investment growth by real estate firms has accelerated due to urban redevelopment projects by major real estate developers,” it said.

“In some limited commercial areas of central Tokyo, transactions in the higher price range are increasing,” it said, adding that developments in the real estate transaction market “continue to require close monitoring”.

The report on Japan’s banking system said it remained stable overall. But it called on financial institutions to remain vigilant against the risk of prolonged stress as global central banks continue to tighten monetary policy.

“From a long-term perspective, if banks’ core profitability stagnates and capital accumulation comes to a halt, financial intermediation could deteriorate due to a decline in loss-absorbing capacity,” the BOJ said.

It said Japanese banks may also face risks from the increasing likelihood of interest rates overseas remaining high.

For now, despite tightening global financial conditions, Japanese financial institutions’ exposure to foreign loans remains low, thanks to their efforts to rebalance their portfolios, the bank said in its report.

But if foreign interest rates remain high for long then credit costs could rise suddenly, especially for loans to Asia, it warned.

The global banking industry was thrown into turmoil this year due to the collapse of several US lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank, due to the impact of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

