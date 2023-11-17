Central Bank of India has taken steps to regulate unsecured loans affecting consumer spending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently imposed new regulations targeting the rapidly growing sector of unsecured loans, a move that is expected to significantly impact consumer spending and the operations of many startups in India.

The central bank’s action included increasing the risk weight on personal unsecured loans, including credit cards and consumer durable loans, offered by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). This change means that these financial institutions will now be required to hold more capital against these loans, effectively making it more expensive for them to offer these products.

Impact on Startups and Consumer Credit

The RBI decision is being seen as a response to the rapid increase in unsecured loans, which is growing at almost twice the rate of total credit expansion. This has increased concerns about the stability of this region. Goldman Sachs analysts said the move reflects the RBI’s growing caution towards the rising growth of these loans.

Startups, especially in the fintech sector, are expected to bear the brunt of these changes. Many startups depend on NBFCs to provide loans to consumers, and the increased cost of capital and tighter loan terms may slow their growth and increase operating costs. One fintech founder, speaking anonymously, indicated that the move would slightly hamper growth and increase the cost of borrowing money for startups.

For Paytm’s lending partners, higher funding costs and increased capital requirements could impact product profitability, especially in the buy now-pay later and personal loan segments, Jefferies analysts noted in their report. They may need to tighten credit standards and possibly slow their growth, which is currently at high levels.

RBI’s concerns and wider implications

These measures also indicate RBI’s concern over the rapid increase in unsecured loans and increasing dependence of NBFCs on bank funding. Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the implementation of these measures will theoretically reduce the structural return on equity (ROE) in consumer credit, especially for NBFCs, due to higher costs of funds and increased competition.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance, IDFC First and SBI, which have a significant share of unsecured personal loans, are expected to be most affected. The RBI action follows a trend in India’s finance sector of increased bank funding to NBFCs, which now account for more than half of NBFC borrowing. The move away from borrowing from mutual funds and insurance companies comes as the RBI has taken steps that will make it more expensive for NBFCs to borrow from banks and is likely to increase competition for alternative sources of funding.

