He believes that Starbucks’ serious human capital mismanagement has significantly damaged the company’s reputation and exposed it to significant financial, legal, and regulatory risk.

SOC nominees will bring independent perspectives and relevant experience to enhance human capital management practices, facilitate constructive outcomes for labor issues, and oversee engagement with policymakers and regulators.

Washington, November 22, 2023–(Business Wire)–The Shareholders of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) (“Starbucks” or the “Company”), the Strategic Organizing Center (“SOC”), today announced that it has nominated three director candidates – Maria Ichveste, Hon. Joshua Gotbaum and Wilma Liebman – for election to the Starbucks board of directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

SOC is a coalition of labor unions, including the Service Employees International Union (“SEIU”). SOC-affiliated unions represent more than 2.3 million union members. Regarding the nomination the SOC said:

“For more than two years, Starbucks has gone to historic lengths to counter the campaign to have its employees’ voices heard. This has cost not only untold millions in legal fees and other expenses, but also persistent media, policymakers, and Potentially irreversible damage to the value of the company’s already iconic brand due to regulatory scrutiny. Regardless of one’s personal views on whether Starbucks should support or oppose the unionization of its store employees, the board’s current The approach could jeopardize the ability to meet its fiduciary duties to investors and is arguably one of the most glaring and destructive examples of human capital mismanagement corporate America faces. That’s why we believe the board level But change is needed. Our nominees can bring fresh perspectives and the right expertise to help improve oversight and safety in the best interests of Starbucks shareholders, customers and employees.

Since November 2021, the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”) – the federal agency responsible for protecting workers’ rights – has issued more than 120 complaints against Starbucks, involving approximately 420 allegations of federal labor law violations. These complaints cover a wide range of allegations of wrongdoing, including illegal discipline and termination, store closings to prevent union activity, employee surveillance, and the company’s failure to bargain in good faith. In some of the most serious cases, the NLRB has sought an injunction from federal courts through 2022. These cases involving Starbucks represent one-third of all injunctions sought by the NLRB against any employer during this time period.

At a time when Starbucks has set an ambitious goal of opening more than 17,000 new stores by 2030, it cannot waste any more resources fighting its own workers. Although these missteps have not yet exerted any visible pressure on the company’s financial performance, given the reputational damage and potential impact on Starbucks’ ability to execute on its growth strategy, we believe it is only a matter of time. That’s until the share price reflects the cost. Of this failed inspection. This is a threat to shareholder value so action must be taken now.

Our nominees are:

Maria Echaveste A former senior White House official and corporate lawyer with significant international relationships and public company board experience.

Honorable. Joshua Gotbaum Who has been a director of both public and private companies with decades of experience in corporate governance and transformation, as well as significant public policy and government experience.

Wilma LiebmanWho has more than 40 years of experience in labor management, employee relations, wage negotiations, public policy and law – including serving as Chairman of the NLRB under President Barack Obama.

By electing these nominees, shareholders will add independent, objective directors with the right skills and experience to the Board to help the Company address its critical human capital issues and chart a sustainable path forward.

We look forward to engaging with our fellow shareholders in the near term.”

Full biographies of SOC nominees

Maria Echaveste

Ms. Echavest is a former senior White House official and corporate counsel who brings significant international relations and public company board experience that we believe will be a tremendous addition to the Starbucks Board.

President and CEO of the Opportunity Institute, a nonprofit working to increase economic and social mobility.

Cadiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDZI), where she also serves as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and a member of the Equity, Sustainability and Environmental Justice Committee.

Previously served as Assistant to the President and Deputy White House Chief of Staff for President Clinton from 1998 to 2001, where she focused on policy and political issues including immigration, civil rights, education, and finance, making her one of the highest Became one. -Ranking of Latinos who have served in presidential administrations.

Previously served as Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division at the U.S. Department of Labor from 1993 to 1997.

Previously served on the board of the US-Mexico Foundation, where he focused on the Foundation’s Mexican-American Leadership Initiative, launched in 2010, and as former Special Representative for Bolivia, he was nominated by Hillary Clinton in 2009. I went.

Previously served as Vice Chair of the California International Trade and Investment Advisory Committee, an appointment by Governor Jerry Brown.

He held various roles at the University of California at Berkeley, including serving as Chief Justice of the Law School, lecturer and policy director of the Earl Warren Institute on Law and Social Policy, and served on the boards of directors of several non-profit organizations.

BA from Stanford University and JD from UC Berkeley.

Honorable. Joshua Gotbaum

Mr. Gotbaum has extensive experience in business and government – ​​both in senior management and as a director of public and private companies and nonprofits – that we believe will be extremely useful to the Starbucks Board.

Currently a Trustee of the Pension Reserve Trust of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and Chairman of the Maryland Small Business Retirement Savings Board.

PulteGroup, Inc. Significant experience serving as an independent director of (NYSE: PHM), TD Bank, Safety-Clean Systems and Thornburg Investment Management.

Previously served as CEO of US Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.

Led the successful Chapter 11 restructuring of Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ: HA).

Previously served as Managing Director of Lazard, where he advised on finance, acquisitions and restructuring for businesses, governments and unions.

Previously served in influential White House roles, including the Office of Management and Budget of the President, the White House Domestic Policy Staff, and other White House offices. Also served as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Visiting Scholar in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution and an expert on economic policy, federal budget policy and process, public finance, and retirement and aging policies and programs.

JD from Harvard Law School, Masters in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School, and AB from Stanford.

Wilma Liebmann

Ms. Liebman has more than 40 years of experience in labor management, employee relations, wage negotiations, public policy and law and we believe she will bring tremendous additions to the Starbucks board.

A former chair of the NLRB, she was nominated by President Barack Obama to hold the position from January 2009 to August 2011, making her only the second woman to lead the organization in its nearly 90-year history.

Former member of the NLRB from 1997 to 2011, where George W. Bush and William J. Presidents including Clinton appointed him to multiple terms.

Previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Director of the Federal Arbitration and Conciliation Service, where he oversaw arbitration, international affairs, and advised on major labor disputes to support negotiations.

Previously served as legal counsel to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Previously served as labor counsel for the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen.

Member of the Board of Directors of Proprietary Actions, the Economic Policy Institute, and co-chair of the Advisory Council at the Institute for the Cooperative Digital Economy at the New School.

BA from Barnard College and JD from George Washington University Law Center.

