Celsius to emerge from bankruptcy as repayment plan approved - Decrypt

Celsius Network, the failed crypto lending company, is on track to exit bankruptcy after a judge in Delaware bankruptcy court approved a customer repayment plan on Thursday.

The plan submitted to the bankruptcy court on October 2 called for setting up a new entity with initial funding of $450 million. Called NewCo, it will focus on Bitcoin mining and staking, while being owned by Celsius’s once-shunned customers and creditors.

Celsius, under the management of former CEO and co-founder Alex Mashinsky, collapsed last summer along with several high-profile crypto firms as crypto prices collapsed. In October 2021, the failed firm had $25 billion in assets under management.

Going forward, the company will be managed by Fahrenheit Group, a consortium that won its bid to acquire Celsius in May. According to a filing, Newco plans to become a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq to provide “maximum liquidity” for creditors.

The approved plan also includes the distribution of “at least $2.03 billion” in cryptocurrencies to creditors. After losing control of their accounts and crypto for more than a year, Celsius lawyers have indicated that customers could see repayment as early as next year. Bloomberg News,

In July, Mashinsky was hit with multiple criminal charges and civil lawsuits for his conduct at the helm of Celsius. The Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission all took action.

Federal prosecutors arrested Mishinsky and charged him with fraud, accusing the former CEO of conspiring with the company’s Chief Revenue Officer Ronnie Cohen-Pavone and other employees to “conspire to inflate the price of Celsius’s proprietary token, CEL.”

CEL rose to $0.25 on Wednesday, before the plan was approved. However, according to CoinGecko, the token has since fallen to $0.23, a 7% decrease from the previous day.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn approved the plan without determining whether the digital assets belonging to Celsius’ creditors are securities or commodities. However, he indicated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could challenge the transaction.

“Nothing in this confirmation order […] “What constitutes a finding under the federal securities laws is whether crypto tokens or transactions involving crypto tokens are securities,” he said. “Right of [SEC] It is expressly reserved to challenge transactions involving crypto tokens on any grounds.”

Source: decrypt.co