by dietrich knauth

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Crypto lender Celsius Network scaled back its post-bankruptcy business plans to focus solely on bitcoin mining, citing U.S. regulators’ skepticism about its other planned business lines. Is.

Celsius, whose restructuring plan also envisions the company earning “staking” fees by validating blockchain transactions and managing its legacy portfolio of cryptocurrency loans, said in a statement late Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission He changed course after receiving “feedback”. ,

Celsius declined to comment Tuesday. The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A US bankruptcy court in Manhattan approved Celsius’ Chapter 11 plan on November 9, allowing the company to return cryptocurrencies to customers and form a new company owned by Celsius creditors.

During Celsius’ bankruptcy case the SEC did not say definitively whether the new company’s business plans would violate US law, but it reserved the right to make that decision later.

The SEC has argued in previous public statements that most crypto lending and staking activity should be regulated to ensure that customers have adequate information about how their crypto assets are used.

Celsius said it now plans to hold back some of the assets that were to be transferred to the new company, and instead liquidate them as part of the bankruptcy closing.

Celsius said Bitcoin mining was always considered the “core business” of the new company.

The pivot has prompted further talks with Fahrenheit, a consortium of bidders selected to lead the restructured company. Celsius said it expected to get court approval for the revised bankruptcy plan in the coming weeks.

Celsius said the new company’s “reduction in scope and scale” should lead to lower management fees and an increase in cryptocurrency volumes, with Celsius returning directly to clients from January 2024.

Fahrenheit, led by hedge fund Arrington Capital and US Bitcoin Corp, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New Jersey-based Celsius filed for Chapter 11 protection in July 2022, a month after freezing customer accounts to prevent withdrawals. Celsius, which was once valued at $3 billion, was one of the biggest crypto decliners in 2022, along with FTX, Voyager Digital and BlockFi. Crypto lenders Voyager and BlockFi decided to completely shut down their businesses and return some crypto to customers while going bankrupt. (Reporting by Dietrich Knoth; Editing by Alexia Garmfalvi and Richard Chang)

