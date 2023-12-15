Cell Phone Black Friday & Cyber ​​Monday Deals (2023): Google Pixel, Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & More Sales... - Yahoo Finance

A review of the best cell phone Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals for 2023. Browse all the best Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8 and more offers listed below.

Boston, Mass. -News Direct- Good Network

Best prepaid iPhone deals:

Get an iPhone 15 Pro for as low as $27.75/mo for 36 months at 0% APR (Visible.com)

Save up to $100 on prepaid Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and more (walmart.com)

Save up to 76% on prepaid Apple iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and more (BoostMobile.com)

Best Google Pixel 8 deals:

Save up to $1040 on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with AT&T offer (ATT.com)

Save up to $415 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 smartphone with eligible trade-in (BestBuy.com)

Save up to $1000 on Google Pixel 8 Series with trade-in (prepaid and postpaid) (Verizon.com)

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals:

Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra (ATT.com)

Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23) (Verizon.com)

Save up to $110 on Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones (carrier-locked and unlocked) (walmart.com)

Best Motorola phone deals:

Save up to $588 on the Motorola Razr and more Motorola phones and accessories (AT&T.com)

For more savings, Retail365 recommends checking out Walmart’s Black Friday Sale, Retail365 earns commission from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail365: Retail365 shares e-commerce and sales news. As an affiliate, Retail365 earns from qualifying purchases.

Andrew Matthews

[email protected]

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cell-phone-black-friday-and-cyber-monday-deals-2023-google-pixel-apple-iphone-samsung-galaxy-and- more-sales-identified-by-retail365-433647400

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said Thursday the company has no plans to close its contract chip manufacturing business. Gelsinger spun off Intel’s manufacturing unit, now called Intel Foundry Services (IFS), which operates as a business within Intel. Gelsinger said IFS will improve its financial position from the second quarter of next year.

We’re already seeing subtle signs of big changes in its business.

Apple shares closed at a record high on Wednesday and are hovering just below $200. There are three reasons to think Apple could break the barrier. Apple shares were up 0.6% at $199.04 in early trading Thursday.

These technology superpowers are well positioned for impressive growth trajectories in the years to come.

Alphabet and C3.AI are exceptional opportunities for investors interested in the generative AI space.

The demand for cloud infrastructure is growing rapidly, but the cloud software business is not that impressive.

Oracle (ORCL) has announced that Oracle Database@Azure service is now generally available in the Microsoft Azure East US region.

Intel showed off its latest Xeon processors on Thursday as it works to gain more market share in the AI ​​field.

Apple’s growing relationship with India – including its first retail stores and more manufacturing – is a bright spot for the tech giant amid declining global smartphone sales and a decline in its revenues.

(Bloomberg) — Intel Corp., the biggest maker of personal computer processors, has announced new chips for PCs and data centers that the company hopes will give it a bigger share of the fast-growing market for artificial intelligence hardware. Most Read From Bloomberg Range Rovers Become Thief -Magnets, Prices Tumble Wall Street Traders Go All-in on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024, US Approves New Type of Nuclear Reactor for First Time in 50 Years, Philippines’ Most Read The owner of a big mall said that China quarrels

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has urged Finnish electronics giant Nokia to abide by global 5G royalty rates set by a local court and end its patent-fee dispute, as Beijing steps up its legal muscle in cross-border disputes. According to the decision made public on Thursday, the Chongqing First Intermediate People’s Court supported Oppo’s petition to set lower royalty rates for Nokia’s standard essential patents (SEPs) for 2G to 5G technologies. SEPs are required for products to comply

Shares of Intel rose on Thursday after the company launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-optimized processors to raise its profile amid the AI ​​boom.

In a revised strategy, Nokia (NOK) aims to streamline business operations with a lower operating margin target. It also shed light on the near-term outlook.

These AI-powered technology powerhouses can generate solid long-term returns.

Apple’s iPhone 15 proves to be more Pro with user-facing upgrades like Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and USB-C. After three months of use, it has become the best choice for most people.

Intel is working hard on boosting artificial-intelligence performance in its computer processor lineup. On Thursday, the semiconductor company launched a new lineup of laptop processors called “Core Ultra” designed to enhance AI-related features in PC software applications. “The launch of Intel Core Ultra represents the unmatched scale and speed at which Intel is enabling AI on PCs,” Michelle Johnston Holthaus, general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group, said in a news release.

Macs and MacBooks are powerful computing devices, and they deserve a display to match. These are the monitors you should consider for your Mac as we end 2023 and enter 2024.

Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. A new video shows the machine delicately handling an egg without breaking it.

A major Chinese memory chip maker may have made another technological breakthrough amid tightening US trade sanctions, according to a third-party analysis of a company paper delivered at an international conference. Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China’s top dynamic random access memory (DRAM) developer, presented a paper at the 69th Annual IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) in San Francisco this week, detailing its design capabilities for gate-all Has been indicated. -Around (G

Google is making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images at a text prompt, more widely available — at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who are approved for access. Has been done Google’s advanced model, called Imagen 2 — which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant’s I/O conference in May — was developed using technology from Google’s flagship AI lab, Google DeepMind. Compared to the first-generation Imagen, it’s “significantly” improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company oddly declined to share image samples before this morning), and text and logos have been improved. New capabilities have been introduced, including the ability to render.

Source

Source: www.bing.com