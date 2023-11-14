Celestia Strikes: How this lesser-known coin went berserk with a 126% price explosion

Celestia (TIA) has hit an all-time high, taking the cryptocurrency world by storm. It is the first-ever modular blockchain network, which basically means that it is a new kind of technology that is changing the way blockchains are created and used.

At the time of writing, TIA was trading at $5.25, and posting an impressive 126% rise over the past seven days, data from Coingeco shows. However, the token has lost 12.7% in the last 24 hours.

Celestia’s unique approach separates different parts of the blockchain process, making it easier to set up individual blockchains. This innovation has pushed Celestia to the forefront of the emerging world of blockchain technology.

With a market cap of over $691 million, Celestia has quickly become one of the fastest growing blockchains. The OKEx-backed network recently launched its mainnet and issued an airdrop to over 190,000 people, despite only having 610k eligible recipients.

The price of Celestia TIA has declined significantly over the past two days, falling from a high of $6 on Monday to a low of $4.21. However, the price jumped again on Tuesday morning. The current price of the token is near the important half point of $5.50.

According to Santiment data, TIA’s trading volumes have seen positive progress since November 11. Currently, the trading volume is $751.37 million. This was a level of value that had never been seen since its initial introduction.

A significant level of trading volume serves as an indicator of the corresponding level of market interest as well as increased liquidity allocation towards the token.

When examining price impact, a trend of increased volume, combined with a concurrent increase in price, has the potential to strengthen the direction of price movement.

TIAUSD is trading at $5.16 on the 24-hour chart on Tradingview.com

On the other hand, online discussion of Celestia has decreased significantly, falling by 55.5% over the past day, according to data from Sentiment. Despite this decline in social media chat on platforms such as Twitter, Telegram and Reddit, Celestia remains prominently featured on CoinMarketCap.

This drop in social volume comes after the platform launched its mainnet on October 31, distributing TIA tokens to 580,000 eligible users via airdrop.

Despite the decline in online discussions, the TIA token has seen a significant rise, rising 2.1% from its starting price of around $154, or a 135% increase in the past week.

The asset’s listing on Binance has gained momentum, demonstrating a promising solution to scalability, which competitors like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) have struggled to deliver to their users.

Taking a conservative approach, it is possible that TIA could reach around $11 by the end of the year. This scenario suggests that the ongoing uptrend will soon end, leading to the next phase of the correction.

In an ideal scenario, a retracement towards the $3.40 area could set the stage for more significant upward movement, potentially achieving a value of $10 during the third wave and above $11 after consolidation in the fourth wave.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

