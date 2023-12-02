Celebrity Tequila Brand Supports Small Businesses Through Grant Program

Some larger businesses use small business grant programs to give back to their communities. Such is the case with a tequila brand founded by a major celebrity. Read below about this small business grant opportunity and more.

Coramino Fund

Gran Coramino®Tequila, the tequila brand founded by Kevin Hart and tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, is opening a new round of applications for its giveback program, The Coramino Fund. The brand is partnering with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to facilitate the program, which provides $10,000 grants and educational resources to Black and LatinX entrepreneurs across the US and Mexico. Applications for eligible US businesses are available now through December 5th. The next round of educational programming will begin in Jalisco, Mexico in early 2024.

Feed the Soul Foundation Restaurant Business Development Grant Program

Feed the Soul Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports marginalized businesses in the restaurant industry, is partnering with Grubhub Community Fund and Stella Artois for a new round of grant funding. Feed the Soul Foundation’s 2023 grant program plans to award 30 grants of $25,000 to marginalized culinary business owners. The Restaurant Business Development Grant Program also includes an educational component, where groups have the opportunity to work closely with subject matter experts and mentors during the six-month program. The organization recently honored its grant recipients for 2023. But the annual grant program will open applications again in 2024.

Thomaston Small Business Micro-Grant Program

Thomaston, Maine’s Community and Economic Development Committee has launched a Small Business Micro-Grant Program to support small businesses throughout the city. Eligible businesses with a brick-and-mortar location in Thomaston can apply for grants of up to $3,000. Eligible uses include physical improvements to commercial spaces, technological upgrades, new marketing campaigns and more. And grant recipients will be required to provide at least ten percent of the total project cost. The city will accept applications on a rolling basis until all funds are allocated.

Canton Cares Small Business Grant Program

Canton, New York, is currently accepting applications for its Canton Cares Small Business Grant Program. The program is open to micro enterprises and small businesses with less than 25 employees that faced difficulties due to the pandemic. Applicants must demonstrate how they will use the funds to prepare for, prevent or respond to the impacts of the pandemic. The canton’s economic development office will screen applicants to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and then provide materials to those interested. Therefore interested businesses should contact for further information. The deadline to apply for the grant is December 20.

Antioch Small Business Grant

Antioch, California, is offering grant money to support small businesses in high-crime areas of the city. This is the fourth round of the city’s small business grant program. Grants for eligible businesses are expected to range from $5,000 to $25,000. Applicants can use the funds to improve safety and security or update their storefronts with new features to increase curb appeal. This round is scheduled to start from December 1, 2023 and applications will be submitted till February 29, 2024.

Wisconsin State Small Business Loan Initiative

Wisconsin recently received a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Treasury Department through its State Small Business Credit Initiative. The state plans to use this funding to provide legal and financial advice to small businesses across the state. The Wisconsin Department of Administration and WEDC will provide program and award grants to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic and the UW Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship. With this funding, the state plans to support 1,150 existing businesses and help form 120 new small businesses through a new on-demand LLC formation tool.

Source: smallbiztrends.com