Celebrity chef Andrew Gruel says he won't open any more restaurants in crime-ridden California

A California-based celebrity chef loves the state’s “natural beauty” and will continue to run his existing locations, but said any new locations or businesses will open elsewhere because crime and “extremely ineffective policies” deter small business owners. Affects.

Chef Andrew Gruel told Fox News Digital, “I will never open another restaurant in California. I will only open restaurants outside of California.”

Gruel, CEO and founder of American Gravy Restaurant Group, operates several restaurants throughout California, including Calico Fish House and Big Parm Pizza.

According to the state Department of Justice, crime in California has increased in recent years and violent crime is expected to increase by 9.13% from 2018 to 2022. But many restaurants and small businesses are more affected by “non-violent” crimes.

Proposition 47, passed by California voters in 2014, converted previously “non-violent” felony property crimes such as commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft into misdemeanors. As a result, California finds itself stuck in a situation in which crime is rising, violent criminals are being released from prison early, and videos of looters walking out of stores with impunity have gone viral on social media.

“The increase in crime in California particularly impacts both consumers and business owners,” Gruel said.

“From a business owners’ perspective, now we need to prepare for the inevitable crime that’s going to come, whether it’s theft, whether it’s robbery, whether it’s scammers? So it’s not covered as much.” Because break-even things make headlines, but these are scammers, these are all little scams, everyone is trying to scam you because for less than $900, you’re not going to fall for it,” Gruel continued.

Los Angeles police recover $300,000 in stolen merchandise during retail theft raid

As far as customers are concerned, Gruel said many California residents are hesitant to go out at night and when they do, they are unlikely to carry cash.

“Well, it’s an issue because we want our customers to tip in cash because it’s a lot easier for the servers to get cash that night when they tip in cash and cash is always king,” he said.

While servers face the hassle of not receiving cash tips, restaurant owners also face credit card processing fees.

“Hey, on $2 million in sales per year, you know, 4% is $80,000, right? So that’s a lot,” Gruel said. “It’s not just about money. So, these are some of the ways it affects the end of the day… the end business.”

Red vs. blue state debate highlights: Top 5 moments from DeSantis, Newsom slugfest

Gruel has considered leaving California with his wife and business partner Lauren, also a chef, due to crimes, taxes and other regulations. He said commodities are often more expensive in California because of taxes, and the layers of bureaucracy in the Golden State add additional costs to business owners. So far, he has resisted the temptation to transfer and is hopeful that the state can resolve his issues.

“California itself is so beautiful,” Gruel said.

“I don’t think California has gone so far that it’s just a lost cause. I firmly believe that maybe 5-7% of Californians need to vote properly and we’ll actually be able to take some power back.” And there is also regional power,” he added. “But a lot of things are happening at the state level where they’re strengthening that supermajority that could make it very difficult to change some of these terribly ineffective policies on a going forward basis.”

In the meantime, Gruel is going to do whatever he can to bring awareness to the issues plaguing small business owners across the state.

“I’m here, I’m fighting, I’m fighting behind enemy lines,” Gruel said.

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

