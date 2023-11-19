Celebrating Women’s Equality for Progressive Christian Women

Empowering women business leaders for the future

19th November is Women Entrepreneur Day

It is a day to celebrate all the women entrepreneurs around the world. As a female entrepreneur, I can tell you firsthand that being a female entrepreneur is not only empowering but also uplifting. I feel really lucky to be able to do what I love, which involves cooking and sharing all my amazing recipes with you, dear reader.

Why is Women Entrepreneur Day important?

This day is celebrated in more than 100 countries

It is important because it highlights ways communities can reduce poverty in more than 100 countries.

This day allows us to give credit where credit is due and that is to our women entrepreneurs of present and future.

What does the Bible say about working women?

Whether you work from home or outside. Your work is important!

Psalm 31 v 13-16 tells us that a virtuous wife works both inside and outside the home. She not only works, but also contributes positively to her household by making wise financial decisions. God says it is a virtuous quality for women to work and contribute to their homes as well as communities.

The beauty of living in today’s age is that as a woman you have more options than your forefathers. Whether you choose to be a stay-at-home mom, a working mom, or not be a mom at all, it is your choice, and God will still bless you no matter what decision you make on your life journey with Him.

Dear God, continue to instill virtues in us so that we may continue to contribute positively in our homes as well as in our communities. In the name of Jesus, amen.

Here’s a recipe that will definitely make the ladies raise their glasses and toast their blessed success, Strawberry Lemonade. *Chef’s Tip- If your religion allows, you can add pink Moscato or Champagne. (about 1/4 cup per glass).

enjoy the meal!

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Make sure there is enough for the whole year!

Material

4 quarts fresh strawberries, peeled

4 cups (16 lemons) lemon juice

3 quintals of water

6 cups white sugar

Ginger Ale, Lemon-Lime Soda, Pink Moscato, or Champagne *your choice

cooking instructions

Puree the strawberries in a blender. In a medium saucepan, add first 5 ingredients. Bring to 165F over medium heat, stirring occasionally (do not boil). remove from heat. Skim and foam. Pour hot water into heat-resistant containers, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Adjust caps. Process for 15 minutes in a boiling water bath.

to serve,

Mix about 1/3 the concentrate with 2/3 soda, ginger ale, or alcohol.

yield: 6 quarts

Source: www.patheos.com