Celebrating Three Years on the WAX ​​Blockchain – Zombies, Monkeys and Lots of Friends'

I came to WAX three years ago, and it’s been one of the best things ever! It was 15th September 2020 when I created my .wam wallet to participate in the Banano giveaway.

But what makes WAX so special? Users can easily buy, sell or exchange NFTs without any fees! It’s fast, eco-friendly and not acidic like the WaxFam casters on the Ethereum mainnet. $WAXP powers the chain, being used as a market token, while the wallet provides the top UI for NFTs and other tokens built on the chain.

WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, easier, and secure. The WAX ​​blockchain uses Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism and is backward compatible with the EOS blockchain.

Very… I was airdropped a Monkey Drop… and the rest is history! Things moved quickly after meeting Crackers, who introduced me (us!) to a whole world of great artists and top NFT projects!

I became a collector and started dabbling in Alpaca Worlds, Myki’s NFTs, Byron’s amazing art and many… much more! That monkey drop was the spark that gave birth to a new passion!

WAX has created a suite of blockchain-based tools on which dApps, marketplaces, and native non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are built. The resulting technology represents a blockchain architecture with 500 millisecond block times, no fees for clients, and leverages voting rewards to incentivize participation in the selection of block producers and proposals.

Atomic Wallet also continues to improve, and highlighting NFTs was a top addition! I have a lot of Mint #1’s and most of them are my favorites, but the stuff by Myki will always be the top ranked FPF!

No fees means business for customers! You can buy NFTs, support your favorite artists, and join tons of WAX Play2earn games without any worries. There’s no scary gooey lurking behind the corner! Not only did WAX introduce me to a whole new world, but NFTs and the social aspects of the chain gave me new topics to write about.

WAX believes that the decentralized marketplace will reduce risks, increase liquidity for in-game items, and remove barriers between borders. I…

Source: medium.com