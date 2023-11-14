Celebrating the remarkable life of Alex Dreyfoos: Visionary, entrepreneur and touchstone of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (CBS12) — The community on Monday celebrated the life of inventor, businessman and entrepreneur Alex Dreyfoos, who passed away in May.

Family, friends, colleagues and community leaders gathered at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for a celebration of life, which was held inside Dreyfus Hall, the auditorium named after Dreyfus.

He was the visionary and driving force behind the Kravis Center, which opened in 1992.

“Not only was he a visionary, but he was a Renaissance man,” says Kravis Center board chair Sherry Barratt. “In modern history, I don’t think anyone has impacted life in Palm Beach County more than Alex. “He impacted a lot of people in a lot of ways.”

I saw several former CBS12 News employees at today’s service.

Alex owned this television station when I was hired in 1992.

He was a great boss and we were friends until his death.

A few years ago, Alex proudly gave me a tour of the Kravis Center’s $50 million expansion project.

“This reconstruction has done many things,” he told me. “The one thing we get more praise for than anything else is more room for women.”

“More ladies’ rooms, it’s always a good thing, isn’t it?” I quipped.

The expansion expanded the Dreyfus Hall lobby by 6,000 feet and improved the pedestrian-friendly plaza outside.

“So, we really wanted to increase visibility for people coming in, so we’re especially proud of that entrance,” he told me. “You’re going to get a Christmas card from me featuring the building.”

“Oh, is this my Christmas card this year? I love it. I look forward to that photo every year,” I told her.

In 1963 Alex created Photo Electronics Corporation (PEC) to manufacture electronic equipment for the photographic industry. In 1973 he purchased what is now WPEC CBS12 News.

“Whenever I talk to people who worked there a long time, people who have left, and they talk about their time at the station, they always remember that every Friday you Gave a pay cheque,” ​​I recalled during our interview.

“Well, I wanted to get to know people,” he replied. “I love people. I love connecting with people. And this was a good way to do it. We had Polaroid pictures of all our employees and, of course, I don’t know them, but you Do that and then suddenly you get to know them. And you have some conversations, learn a little bit about their background, which is a good way to see what direction you want to encourage your employees to go in.

He sold WPEC in 1996. It was a pleasure to give them a tour recently. The engineer in him was fascinated by technological advancements and how it has changed what is now possible.

I asked him, “What do you think?”

“I’m impressed,” he replied. “With technology you can do things today that you couldn’t do back then. It is very impressive.”

“And what feelings does it evoke when you’re looking at everything,” I asked.

“Well, it makes me proud that you’ve taken such good care of it and that you’ve taken advantage of technology,” he said, “and you’re still one to turn to!”

An avid scuba diver, photographer, pilot, fisherman and sailor, Alex and his wife Renate spent many years traveling around the world on their yacht. When he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s he gave up all that, stopped flying and sold his planes.

He had a good life. Alex found passion for mechanics, photography, art and electronics. He found purpose in spending 13 years bringing the Kravis Center to fruition as well as several other charitable causes.

He was a true gentleman and our community is a better place because of him.

Alex, miss you.

