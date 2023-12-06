Celebrating its 30th anniversary, why did Cerezo Osaka choose a generative NFT with a fan motif? , CoinDesk Japan

J.League “Cerezo Osaka” is holding an INO of the club NFT “Cerezo Osaka Supporters NFT (abbreviation: Cerezo Osaka NFT)” on Coincheck INO. The number of applications for the Arrow List (so-called pre-sale), which was held until 28 November, was 1,177 out of 100 units sold, a multiplier of 11.7 times, and when the sale started on a first-come, first-served basis, . Service was provided on the 30th, it took just under 7 minutes. sold out.

When you think of sports-related NFTs, some people may think of Dapper Labs’ NFT game NBA Top Shot. At its peak, NFT cards featuring video game highlights were selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Reference article: Dapper Lab’s NBA Top Shot hits $700 million in sales and 1 million users – CEO tells us the secret to its success

On the other hand, this time the “Selesapo NFT” is not an NFT of game footage or player images, but an NFT of a character that symbolizes the fans supporting the team. It is a generative NFT that uses a program to randomly combine image data divided into parts to generate different art. This is the first time for a domestic professional sports team, let alone the J.League, to release and actually sell generic NFTs.

Approach to accept new challenges

Why did Cerezo Osaka choose generative NFTs? Naoto Inohara, who led the initiative as business manager, said, “For about a year, we have been discussing what kind of initiative we should take as a new business, especially in the context of Web3 As far as the club’s circumstances are concerned, the coronavirus pandemic, “it became difficult to generate income from admission fees, and our main source of income went negative, so we had to step into various new things,” he said of the background. Said about.

“Another objective of the Sele Support NFT is to connect with fans digitally and expand the community. NFTs allow fans to enjoy club-released IP without damaging its value. that it has become a specialty

Mr. Inohara also has a personal interest in NFTs, and was also looking into the matter of NBA Top Shot. However, in the case of the J.League, the league owns the rights to some game footage, so it was difficult for clubs to turn it into NFTs on their own. Additionally, he did not want the project to simply turn the club’s IP into NFTs and sell them.

Press conference in celebration of Cerezo Osaka’s 30th anniversary (©Cerezo Osaka)

“Creating a new source of revenue was a key objective, but we wanted to show that we are not just trying to second guess NFTs, but rather trying to do something new and take on challenges as a club.” Cerezo Osaka will celebrate its 30th anniversary on December 9. “It was also a major turning point as the 30th anniversary year began.”

What does generative NFT mean?

Although generic NFTs were difficult to adopt due to the rights of leagues and players in using game footage and player images, it actually makes a lot of sense.

Yoshikazu Kamino, executive officer and games business manager of the financier who backed the Selesapo NFT initiative, says:

“By turning a character tailored for an avid fan into an NFT, we realized an approach where the club creates a new IP rather than converting its existing IP into an NFT. NFTs can be used freely, and the value of NFTs will increase as they are used freely. By creating a new form of support in the digital space, we are aiming for a model that also generates profits for the club.

When it comes to NFTs that use match footage or player images, it is difficult for buyers to use them freely. The trend is to “restrict” its use. However, with Ceresapo NFTs using generic NFTs, such problems will disappear. Rather, value will be created and improved by people actively using it.

Currently, the NFT market is in a difficult environment. Mr. Inohara said, “I am aware of the situation, but this initiative is different from traditional initiatives, and I think it has potential.”

“If the club is doing it.”

Aeroist’s pre-sales got off to a good start and sold out in just under seven minutes. However, Ihara believes that awareness and understanding of NFTs among Cerezo fans is still not high.

“Moving forward, the challenge is how to expand the use of Ceresapo NFTs among fans. There are some aspects that I don’t understand, but I want to create an opportunity for people to say, “The club is doing something, so let’s buy into it.”

Fans who purchase Ceresapo NFTs get their unique generative NFT images printed on T-shirts and wear them in the stadium. When you imagine such a scene, it’s certainly interesting.

The public sale on Coincheck will begin on December 5th. If this initiative goes well, “I would like to continue it in the second and third phase” (Mr. Ihara).

Mr. Hiroki Morishima, President and Representative Director of Cerezo Osaka (©Cerezo Osaka)

Expectations for the new season and excitement about NFTs

Cerezo Osaka announced their new uniform for the next season at their 30th anniversary press conference held on 28 November. Generative NFTs were also wearing the current season’s uniform when they announced the INO implementation at Coincheck INO, but when they reach buyers, they will be wearing the new season’s uniform.

Mr. Inohara said, “In the future, the value of NFTs will change depending on the similar design and team performance that year, and the value of an NFT with the same number as a successful player may increase.” I concentrated my gaze.

This time 3000 generative NFTs will be issued. No two designs are alike. The design is not finalized at the time of purchase, and you will know this only when you receive it.

In terms of timing, the excitement of unveiling the new season uniforms and even announcing new players was a perfect combination with the excitement of generic NFTs, where you never know what you’ll get.

This is Coincheck INO’s second project, which is selling an NFT collection for the first time. Kazuki Nakamura, Coincheck Crypto Asset Business Headquarters NFT Division Manager, said, “The first project aimed to provide users in the gaming sector with several new experiences unique to Web3. I hope that this new form of support will permeate club sports in general and become the norm.

What kind of scenes will unfold in the stadium for the 30th anniversary of the team’s founding, including a new style of cheering in the digital space using generative NFTs and even tying in with real-life cheering? It seems that 2024 will be a year of meditation.

｜Written and edited by Takayuki Masuda

｜Image provided: Cerezo Osaka



Source: ourbitcoinnews.com