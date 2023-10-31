Celebrating Entrepreneurship: Nominations Open for 2024 Small Business Awards

Casper, Wyo. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Wyoming District Office has opened the nomination process for the 2024 National and District Small Business Week Awards. This also includes the Small Business Person of the Year Award.

Small businesses are the backbone of Wyoming’s economy, and the SBA recognizes the innovation and resiliency of these enterprises, according to a press release from the organization.

“Wyoming residents are not only independent, innovative and adaptable, but they also excel at entrepreneurship,” the SBA says, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and development.

The SBA encourages community members to participate. These include SBA resource partners, economic developers, lenders, and local chamber of commerce members. Small business owners with inspiring stories of innovation and resilience are also welcome to submit self-nominations.

Celebrating Small Business Excellence:

The awards aim to celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of small businesses. Categories include Small Business Person of the Year, Exporter of the Year and Spirit of Wyoming Award.

Small Business Person of the Year: The award is for established businesses demonstrating growth, innovation and community contribution. The state level winner will get an opportunity to compete at the national level. Exporter of the Year: Open to small businesses engaged in exports, with the possibility of progression from state to national level. Spirit of Wyoming Award: A district-level award recognizing small businesses that show potential for success and demonstrate community spirit.

How to Enroll:

To nominate an eligible small business, visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw. Here, you can download the required forms, criteria and guidelines. Make sure you submit your nomination electronically through the portal by 7th December, 2:00 pm. Late nomination will not be accepted.

For additional assistance, contact Drew James at 307-757-5819 or Deb Farris at 307-247-3736.

Connected

Source: oilcity.news