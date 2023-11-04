Celebrated entrepreneur and expert negotiator Stephen Nally launches an excellent guide on the art of negotiation

“Negotiation is not just a skill – it is an art that, when mastered, can change the direction of your business and personal life,” “

-Stephen Nally, DBA, CHA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ – Black Briar Advisors has announced the highly anticipated release of “The Foundations and Principles of Negotiating,” a fascinating new book written by company Founder and CEO Stephen Nally . , This work encompasses Nally’s deep expertise as an American real estate executive, entrepreneur, veteran and respected author, offering a dynamic exploration into the sophisticated world of negotiation.

In “The Foundations and Principles of Negotiation,” Stephen Nally distills decades of experience leading high-stakes real estate deals into the strategies essential for powerful and effective negotiation. This book has been carefully crafted to serve as the definitive guide for business leaders, real estate professionals, and anyone wishing to hone their negotiation skills.

Rooted in the realities of the fast-paced and often unforgiving field of rehabilitating distressed real estate assets, Nally’s insights are as insightful as they are enlightening. This book presents fundamental concepts and advanced strategy alike, providing readers with the tools to navigate and negotiate the complex interactions that define modern business behavior.

From establishing leverage to understanding the psychology of the opposing party, “Foundations and Principles of Negotiation” addresses the full spectrum of negotiation dynamics. Readers will learn how to craft a compelling proposal, recognize and counter negotiation tactics, and build relationships that lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.

The book also highlights the philosophical underpinnings of negotiation, encouraging a mindset that promotes ethical standards, respect, and long-term relationship building. Nally’s perspective is further enriched by his role as a member of the Forbes Business Council and author of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network, where he shares his business acumen with a global audience.

Stephen Nally says, “Negotiation is not just a skill – it is an art that, when mastered, can change the direction of your business and personal life.” “This book is about laying the foundation for that mastery and empowering readers to have that conversation with confidence and integrity.”

“Foundations and Principles of Negotiation” is now available for purchase at book retailers and online. It promises to be a fundamental resource for experienced negotiators and novices alike, providing timeless wisdom applicable across the spectrum of negotiation opportunities.

About Stephen Nally

With a historic career in turning distressed properties into attractive investments, Stephen Nally is at the forefront of real estate and business strategy. His firm, Black Briar Advisors, epitomizes the success that can be achieved through skillful negotiation and strategic foresight. As a veteran, Nally brings discipline and respect while imbuing his business practices with integrity. His active roles in the Forbes Business Council and the Entrepreneur Leadership Network are a testament to his commitment to excellence and leadership in the field.

For more information about Black Briar Advisors and Stephen Nally’s thought leadership, visit www.blackbriarus.com.



