Celebrated business leader Stephen Nally unveils his latest work, “The Foundations and Principles of Time Management”

I'm excited to share these foundations with a broader audience and hope to inspire lasting positive changes in their professional and personal lives."

-Stephen Nally

ST JOHNS, FLORIDA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ – Black Briar Advisors, a leader in turning distressed real estate assets into profitable ventures, is thrilled to announce the release of a new book from Founder and CEO Stephen Nally. are, “The Foundations and Principles of Time Management”. Drawing from her extensive experience as an American real estate executive, entrepreneur, veteran, and official member of the Forbes Business Council, Nally provides readers with the essential strategies to excel at time management. Provides.

In today’s fast-paced world, the ability to manage time effectively has become vital for success in any field. “Foundations and Principles of Time Management” provides a comprehensive guide designed to empower professionals across industries to maximize productivity, maintain work-life balance, and achieve their goals more efficiently. Nally’s insights are not just theoretical but based on practical experience, making this book an indispensable tool for anyone wishing to change their approach to time management.

This transformative work dives deep into the core aspects of time management, presenting them through the lens of an experienced leader who has consistently turned failure scenarios into success stories. Nally shares her personal journey and the disciplined time management techniques that have played a key role in her achievements, including a turnaround win at Black Briar Advisors.

“Foundations and Principles of Time Management” covers a wide range of topics, including setting clear priorities, eliminating non-essential tasks, taking advantage of time constraints, and the importance of rest and recovery in increasing overall productivity. Readers will also discover the psychological underpinnings of procrastination and learn coping strategies, enabling them to take decisive action toward their goals.

Nally’s expertise extends beyond her executive role at Black Briar Advisors. As a respected author of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network and a member of the Forbes Business Council, he is known for his thought leadership and innovative ideas on business and personal development, which are reflected throughout the book.

Stephen Nally says, “The principles I outline in this book have been important not only in my own career, but also in advising others to achieve remarkable efficiency and success.” “I am excited to share these foundations with a broader audience and hope to inspire lasting positive changes in their professional and personal lives.”

“Foundations and Principles of Time Management” is available for purchase at major book retailers, both in stores and online. It promises to be an important resource for those who want to improve their time management skills and, by extension, their life.

For more information about “Foundations and Principles of Time Management,” or to purchase a copy, please visit

About Stephen Nally

Stephen Nally is a multifaceted American real estate executive, entrepreneur, veteran, author, and founder and CEO of Black Briar Advisors, a company known for its strategic approach to the acquisition and revitalization of distressed real estate properties. With a career marked by perseverance and strategic innovation, Nally has established herself as a respected leader in the industry. His experience and insights are highly sought after, exemplified by his membership in the Forbes Business Council and contributions to the Entrepreneur Leadership Network.

For additional information about Black Briar Advisors, visit www.blackbriarus.com.



