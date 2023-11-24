Celebrate small business resiliency during National Entrepreneurship Month – The Village Sun

By Jesse Gericke | November is National Entrepreneurship Month, a time to honor the pioneers and risk-takers whose vision is the backbone of our nation’s economy. In his proclamation on National Entrepreneurship Month, President Biden saluted America’s entrepreneurs as “models of enthusiasm, resilience and determination – the same qualities that built America.”

As we celebrate the month and look forward to Small Business Saturday on November 25, I call on New York City residents and consumers across the country to support local businesses and recognize their resiliency as they weathered an unprecedented public Have faced health crisis and difficult economic adverse circumstances. Our entrepreneurs are innovators who rapidly adapted, scaled their operations and moved their businesses online while driving digital transformation.

Small businesses employ 46.8 percent, or nearly half of all American workers. Faced with unprecedented challenges, these businesses adopted technology to combat COVID-19 and move forward in the new normal. Adopting digital strategies is allowing these small businesses to find new revenue streams and customer bases. According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, digital technologies transformed entrepreneurship during the recent pandemic. Small businesses use digital platforms to take advantage of emerging opportunities to expand their operations, become more competitive, and improve efficiency.

Here in Greenwich Village and Chelsea, local retailers, such as comic book stores, record shops, and thrift stores, are using online platforms to showcase their products, share glimpses of their exciting finds, and connect with fans, customers, and discerning collectors. Let’s use. Restaurants are leveraging social media to tell their unique stories, showcase their specialties, and drive reservations. With thoughtful digital strategies, businesses are innovating, being more efficient and no longer limited to local markets. They are reaching out to enthusiasts and fans globally.

Online messaging apps have also been a game-changer for second-hand shops and specialty retailers. Owners are taking advantage of these platforms to communicate with customers and connect with suppliers and collectors looking for specific items. These applications streamline communication, foster stronger relationships, and create a sense of community between customers and other small business owners.

In the era of uncertainty, small businesses have turned to digital platforms not only for marketing but also to stay updated with new government regulations. Constantly evolving regulations and guidelines can create challenges for compliance, and having digital tools and online resources allows businesses to identify new guidelines and adapt faster. Whether it’s understanding changes in tax law, regulations surrounding emerging markets or navigating health and safety protocols, an online presence ensures small businesses remain compliant and flexible to regulatory changes.

The continued success of small businesses depends on the availability of digital tools and resources. As government officials focus on supporting entrepreneurs, it is important that the technology infrastructure that has been a lifeline for innovators remains accessible and robust. Investments in digital literacy programs, grants to drive technology adoption, and initiatives to bridge the digital divide will ensure that small businesses, especially those in niche markets, such as many in Greenwich Village, continue to thrive.

National Entrepreneurship Month is a time to celebrate the tenacity and tenacity of small businesses in New York City. The unique restaurants and shops that define our city’s landscape have not only risen to the challenges of the past, but harnessed the power of technology to drive innovation and progress. It is important that we recognize the vital role technology plays in the success of small businesses and insist that lawmakers advocate for policies that preserve and enhance the digital resources that have become indispensable to our entrepreneurs. And remember to shop small and shop local, whether online or in person.

Gerike is the executive director of the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

