Cedar trees are a symbol of Lebanon but they are disappearing as the country gets warmer.

Cedar trees are sacred to Lebanese Christians. These tough evergreen plants that survive the harsh snowy mountain winters are mentioned 103 times in the Bible. Trees are a symbol of Lebanon, featured in the center of the national flag.

The iconic trees in the north of the country have been in the distance in recent weeks against the backdrop of clashes between Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops on the Lebanon-Israel border. Israel-Hamas war,

The Lebanese government says Israel’s use of white phosphorus and other incendiary weapons has burned thousands of olive trees and other crops in the border area, and poor Lebanese farmers fear the shells. contaminated Their soil.

But the long-term survival of pine forests is in doubt for another reason. Emerging temperature Climate change threatens to destroy biodiversity and one of the most revered heritage sites for Christians in the country.

Why are the cedar forests of Lebanon considered sacred?

The lush cedars of the God Forest, about 2,000 meters above sea level near the northern town of Bacherre, are part of a landscape known as Christians,

The protected area overlooks the Kadisha Valley – Aramaic for ‘holy’ – where many Christians took refuge to escape persecution lebanonIt is a turbulent history. One of the largest collections of monasteries in the world is hidden among dense trees, caves and rocky cliffs along the 35 kilometer deep valley.

United Nations Culture Agency UNESCO Both the pine forest and the valley were listed as World Heritage Sites in 1998. They have become popular destinations for hikers and environmentalists around the world. Increasing numbers of Lebanese people of all religions also come here, looking for fresh air away from the cities.

“People of all religions come here, not just Christians… even Muslims and atheists,” says Hani Tock, a Maronite Christian priest, as he shows crowds of tourists around St. Elisha Monastery. “But us being Christians, it reminds us of all the saints who lived here, and we feel like being in this sacred dimension.”

Lebanon’s cedar forests threatened by climate change

Environmentalists and residents say the effects of climate change, exacerbated by government mismanagement, threaten the valley and the cedar’s ecosystem. Forest,

“Thirty or 40 years from now, it is quite possible to see the Kadisha Valley BiodiversityWhat used to be one of the richest in the world has become much poorer,” says Charbel Toc, an environmental engineer and activist in Bacherre – unrelated to Hani Toc.

Lebanon has been hit by climate change for years, farmers are suffering from a lack of rain, and wildfires are wreaking havoc on pine forests in the country’s north, just as fires have ravaged neighboring Syria and surrounding areas. Has scorched. greece, Most of the country’s residents are struggling with large-scale power cuts and are barely able to bear the increasing summer heat.

temperature Temperatures in Bcharre have been above 30 °C, which is not unusual for coastal cities in Lebanon, but unusual for a mountainous northern city.

Nuns fan themselves and drink wine at the medieval Knaubin monastery on a hill in the Kadisha Valley Water In the shade of the monastery courtyard. He remembered when he could sleep comfortably on summer nights without the need for much electricity.

Already, there are worrying signs of impact on Cedar and Kadisha.

High temperatures are disrupting the delicate ecosystem of Kadisha Valley

Warm temperatures have led to large colonies of aphids that feed on cedar bark Tree And release a secretion that can cause fungus, says Charbel Tock. Bees normally remove secretions, but they have become less active. Aphids and other pests also stay in season longer and reach higher elevations due to warmer weather.

Such pests pose a threat of stunting or damaging cedar growth.

Tak is worried that if temperatures continue to change like this, the cedars will be destroyed. Low height May not be able to survive. Fire is becoming a potential threat.

Pine trees generally grow at an altitude of 700 to 1,800 meters above sea level. Tak’s organization has done planted Over the years approximately 200,000 cedars were found at higher altitudes and in areas where they did not exist. About 180,000 survived.

“it is Climate change Or whatever is happening in nature that these cedars are able to survive at altitudes of 2,100 to 2,400 meters?” Tak asks, surveying a pine forest on a remote hilltop.

Local priest and environment worker has urged the Lebanese government to work with universities to conduct comprehensive studies on temperature change and its impacts on biodiversity.

Lebanon’s Maronite Church undertakes forest management

But Lebanon is in the grip of paralysis Economic Crisis For years. The state treasury has dried up and many of the country’s top experts are increasingly looking for work opportunities abroad.

“Today there is no such thing as a state… even if there are good intentions, the relevant ministries no longer have the financial capabilities,” says Freddy Keyros, mayor of Bakare. He says he and the mayors of surrounding cities have asked residents to help Protection To help finance initiatives and Lebanese diaspora abroad.

The Maronite Church has strict rules to protect the cedars of the God Forest, including keeping development away from it. kiosk, Tourist Shops and a large parking lot have been established far away from the forest.

“We don’t allow anything like that combustible Will be brought to the sacred forest,” says Charbel Makhlouf, priest of St. Saba’s Cathedral in Becharre.

The Friends of the Cedar Forest Committee, to which Tak belongs, has been taking care of the cedar trees for nearly three decades in collaboration with the Church. It has installed sensors on pine trees to measure temperature, wind and humidity, allowing dangerous situations to be monitored Forest fire,

Heritage site rules have harmed the Kadisha Valley

Below in the forest in the Kadisha Valley, Tak points to other concerns.

In particular, the spread of cypress trees threatens to lead to overcrowding of other species“Disrupting this balance that we had in the valley,” he says.

“We’ve seen them rise and rise above other species, whether it’s taking in sunlight, taking in air, or spreading out their roots,” he says. plantsBirds, insects and all the reptile species there.

Tock says that steps taken to protect the valley have actually harmed its biodiversity by removing beneficial human practices.

In the past, shepherds grazed their goats and other animals in the valley helped prevent the spread of invasive species. Their grazing also reduced the risk of fire, as local families were collecting dead wood for winter burning.

But when this happened the residents left the valley Heritage Site And the Lebanese government imposed strict rules. Apart from a handful of priests and nuns, very few people live there now.

,Tree Leaving behind the places where people lived and farmed,” Tock says. “Now the fire can move from one end of the valley to the other.”

Sitting in a cave near Kannaubain Monastery, Father Hani Tok listens to the chirping of a variety of birds in the valley. He says he believes in the community’s faith and awareness of nature, which has persisted since their ancestors took refuge here.

“when you Breach of That tree, you’re interfering with a long history and possibly your children’s future,” he says.

