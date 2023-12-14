by Abigail Somerville

(Reuters) – One of Cedar Fair’s biggest investors sent a letter to the U.S. amusement park operator complaining that the company is stripping shareholders of rights over its planned $8 billion merger with Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Neuberger Berman, which owns about 3% of Cedar Fair, told Reuters it wrote to the company on Dec. 4 to complain that it had structured the deal in a way that made shareholders feel like Six Flags shareholders. There will be no chance to vote on this.

According to Neuberger, this was achieved by paying an $85 million special dividend to Six Flags, thereby downsizing it and allowing Cedar Fair to be considered the acquirer in the transaction. If it were considered a takeover target, change-of-control provisions in Cedar Fair’s bylaws would require a shareholder vote on the deal.

Neuberger Berman also said the breakup fee structure discourages Cedar Fair from exploring offers from other parties. It said Cedar Fair shareholders who had enjoyed tax benefits because the company was structured as a partnership would suffer a loss because the combined entity would be taxed as a corporation.

Cedar Fair declined to comment. Six Flags did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Doug Rachlin, managing director of Neuberger Berman, said Cedar Fair responded to his letter by speaking to him by phone last week to hear from him, but the company has since taken no action.

The alliance, which was agreed upon last month, will unite the properties of Cedar Fair, which has the license to use Peanuts characters like Snoopy and Charlie Brown, as well as Six Flags’ amusements and water parks, which Warner Bros. Brothers and license characters from DC Comics. , like Bugs Bunny and Batman.

The companies say the combined park portfolio’s appeal to visitors will boost revenue and cash flow, helping the parks compete with rivals such as SeaWorld Entertainment and Disney’s theme parks.

Since news of the planned deal broke in early November, shares of Cedar Fair have climbed nearly 14%.

Neuberger Berman has been an investor in Cedar Fair for nearly three decades.

In 2010, it and other investors successfully opposed the acquisition of Cedar Fair by private equity firm Apollo Management. Investors said Apollo’s offering undervalued the company.

(Reporting by Abigail Somerville in New York; Editing by Bill Burkroot)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com