Ceasefire talks underway, Israel tightens screws on Gaza, France humanitarian summit

Latest developments from Israel Hamas war.

Talks underway for brief ceasefire in Gaza

A three-day humanitarian ceasefire is being negotiated in Gaza in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages held by Hamas.

That’s according to two Egyptian officials, a U.N. official and a Western diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The agreement could allow more aid, including fuel, to reach the besieged area, as the situation for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there becomes increasingly dire.

According to officials, it is being mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

If an agreement is reached, the same formula for more pauses and releases can be revisited, an official said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said any ceasefire is dependent on Hamas releasing some of the hostages taken during its October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Israel says the Palestinian terrorist group has taken about 240 people captive.

The three-day ceasefire will allow much-needed humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, as well as potentially allowing fuel for the first time since the war. It will be distributed to hospitals and bakeries under UN supervision.

Israel has blocked fuel shipments to Gaza since the fighting began, arguing that Hamas would divert them for military use.

In the past month, only a trickle of aid, such as medicine, food and water, has been able to enter Gaza. Aid workers say this is not enough to meet the growing needs.

According to officials, under the proposed ceasefire agreement, Hamas would release a dozen civilian hostages, most of whom are foreign passport holders, and provide mediators with a full list of hostages. The International Committee of the Red Cross would be allowed to meet the hostages.

The diplomat said the talks are complicated by the involvement of various parties in the region and Western capitals.

Israel has tightened the noose on Gaza

Israeli forces are tightening their grip on northern Gaza, as thousands of Palestinians flee southwards in the hope of finding safety and shelter.

“They are leaving because they understand that Hamas has lost control of the north and the situation in the south is safer,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Wednesday evening.

He said an evacuation “corridor” on Gaza’s south side, open for a few hours every day since November 5, would reopen on Thursday.

The Israeli bombardment and siege, which has continued for more than a month, has created a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, with electricity and water cut off.

Civilians have also been affected by Israeli attacks in the south, where they were ordered by Israel to seek safety.

The Israeli military says about 50,000 residents left Gaza City on Wednesday.

The total number of people fleeing the Palestinian enclave’s largest city has reached 72,000, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

However, millions of people remain in a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in northern Gaza.

“They struggle to obtain the minimum amounts of water and food necessary for their survival,” the international organization said.

France hosts Gaza humanitarian summit

France is hosting a “humanitarian conference” on Thursday aimed at securing aid for Gaza, which has been made nearly impossible by Israel’s relentless bombardment.

Israel will not attend the summit initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Netanyahu on Tuesday and will speak to him again afterward.

Macron spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, whose countries play a key role in delivering aid to Gaza.

But Arab countries will also not be represented at the highest level.

The Palestinian Authority will be represented by its Prime Minister. Egypt, which controls the only border crossing with Gaza that is not under Israeli control, will send a ministerial delegation.

However, the conference will be closely watched by humanitarian organizations, which have been tirelessly denouncing the lack of aid and the impossibility of providing more amid Israel’s devastating attacks.

Gaza turns into ‘living nightmare’ – UN official

The UN human rights chief has said that Israel’s mass punishment and forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, as well as the atrocities committed by Hamas groups on October 7 and their continued hostage-taking, amount to war crimes.

Standing in front of Egypt’s Rafah border crossing into Gaza, Volker Turk told reporters on Wednesday: “These are the gates of a living nightmare.”

“We have fallen into a deep abyss. This cannot continue,” he said later in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Turki said international human rights and humanitarian law must be respected to help protect civilians and deliver much-needed aid to Gaza’s distressed population.

He said the UN rights office had received reports in recent days about an unspecified orphanage in northern Gaza housing 300 children who needed urgent help, but communications were cut off and access impossible.

“We can’t reach them,” he said.

“I feel in my core the pain, the immense suffering of every person whose loved ones were killed in a kibbutz, in a Palestinian refugee camp, hiding in a building or while they were fleeing,” Turki said.

“We must all feel this shared pain – and end this nightmare.”

