CDC says precut cantaloupes linked to 'serious' salmonella outbreak

After more than a hundred salmonella cases were reported across the country, U.S. health officials said Thursday that the public is being warned not to consult a doctor if it is unclear whether Malichita or Rudy brand melons were used. Do not consume pre-cut cantaloupe, including fruit cups.

“Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings suggest that cantaloupe is making people sick in this outbreak,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an alert Thursday. “CDC is concerned about this outbreak because the illnesses are severe and account for more than half of hospitalizations, and people in long-term care facilities and child care centers have become ill.”

According to the CDC, 117 cases of salmonella have been reported in people in 34 US states. Two people have died and at least 61 have been hospitalized. According to CTV News, 63 illnesses, 17 hospitalizations and one death linked to the fruit have been reported in Canada.

Earlier this month, entire Melichita and Rudy brand melons were recalled. According to the CDC, it has since expanded to include precut cantaloupe products from Kwik Trip, Bix Produce, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s.

People with weakened immune systems, the elderly and young children are more likely to become very sick from salmonella, the CDC said. Fourteen people who fell ill in this current outbreak lived in long-term care facilities, and seven were children who attended child care centers before becoming ill, the CDC said.

The CDC recommends checking with the store to make sure whole melons without stickers are not Malichita or Ruddy brands and to wash and clean surfaces that may have touched the melons.

Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain within six hours to six days after eating contaminated food. Illnesses may last four to seven days.

At-risk individuals, including children under 5 years of age, adults 65 years of age and older, and people with weakened immune systems, may experience serious illnesses that require medical attention.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the first recall of cantaloupes in this outbreak on November 9, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“If you can’t tell if your cantaloupe, including pre-cut cantaloupe or products containing pre-cut cantaloupe, is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away,” the FDA said in a statement. Give.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall notice to include certain pre-cut pineapples, honeydew melons and watermelons that were processed with malichita cantaloupes.

