CDC improves its COVID-19 reporting with a new wastewater dashboard

CDC recently launched a new wastewater reporting dashboard. Niall Brennan, senior advisor for data strategy to Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, described its data visualization as “overwhelming to say the least.” So over the past month, with a team called “Poo’s Clues”, the agency redesigned the site to provide better information. As Brennan said, you can see “national trends in COVID-19 viral activity in wastewater in 1 year, 6 month and 45 day increments.”

national trend CDC

You can also visualize data at the state and territory level. There are also color-coded maps to show the intensity of virus activity.

regional trends CDC

Another, more complex graphic shows the proportions of different COVID-19 variants but is harder to understand.

covid variants CDC

Why do wastewater levels matter?

Wastewater levels of pathogens are used as an early warning system. You can measure levels of different viruses including polio, RSV, COVID-19, and Mpox. A national wastewater surveillance system began in September 2020 to detect the amount of virus in people’s stool.

This is great because it can detect small levels of the virus in a larger community before it spreads. This is how polio was identified in New York State.

But water testing is only done by different communities — for example, officials have stopped testing in Western Maryland, and we know historically that our levels can be different than those in the Baltimore-Washington area.

This may include the lack of prisons, universities or hospitals using decentralized treatment; It also does not include rural areas that depend on septic systems.

Controversy

Since being selected by the CDC in 2021, Biobot Analytics has provided a lot of user-friendly information on SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater. In September 2023, it lost the contract and was replaced by Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences). , After filing a protest, Biobot is once again reporting (more limited) data.

Criticisms of the dashboard

This is good news about the new data. There are still many ways to improve. As @TactNowInfo “We don’t know how recent the data, labeled as “Current SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Viral Activity Levels,” is,” commented X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Takt” also noted, “They say 350 sites won’t be reported until they have six weeks of data through September 15, 2023. We’ve already passed 6 weeks, And over 500 sites are not showing current data. What’s going on?”

Similarly, Tact questions how much of a delay there is in reporting because the graphic “does not show BA.2.86, which the CDC estimates the variant ratio to be about 8% to 13%.”

Two other notable criticisms have been expressed online. The first is that the CDC made a significant error in risk communication. They use this blue icon to say the COVID-19 risk is high (above). What color do we usually use to indicate risk? Red!

@TogetherWeMask Said, “The level of COVID-19 is red, change the color.” Representation matters in data communication. Dr. Cohen, our lives depend on your awareness efforts. Millions of people are already suffering #longcovid, Add mask + HEPA to CDC recommendations. More tools. More security.”

On the other hand, others criticized it as making the color options difficult for people with color blindness.

Another point of concern, noted by @amesrobb, is that the visibility of some lines is very poor. This was particularly a problem for Vermont, where the nearly vertical slope of infection growth was almost hidden.

But one of the biggest problems is that people have been under-tested for COVID-19 infections, so we really need to know how closely the levels of wastewater correlate with the number of infections. Even the reporting of hospitalizations and deaths is now inaccurate. Mike Hoerger has developed a correlation and predictive model on his Pandemic Mitigation Collaborative – Data Tracker site. This looks serious.

What can wastewater levels tell us

When used correctly, wastewater can reveal the source of outbreaks and high-risk hotspots, for example, to improve resource allocation.

mother jones Prepared a good explainer video:

For example, you can limit hotspots to particular areas of the city and focus your public health efforts on a specific area (a nursing home or prison, for example) to target education and vaccinations. .

